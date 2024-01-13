Palmer penalty has Pochettino looking up as Chelsea edge to win over Fulham

Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

There is the possibility that Chelsea might be ready to look up in the Premier League and it is a line that Mauricio Pochettino is keen to push. This was a third win on the spin in the competition, a reaction to the 1-0 midweek loss at Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup semi-final, first-leg and all of the criticism that followed.

Yet Pochettino has to know that his team continues to look callow, a little fragile; short of punch in the areas that matter the most. When they win at the moment, they are doing just enough, putting their supporters through the mill and leaving them with many questions. It was the case here, Chelsea once again grateful to Cole Palmer, their star of an erratic season, and his prowess from the penalty spot.

Palmer provided the only sparks in a forgettable game that finished in a fifth straight away league defeat for Fulham, his skills and close control, his eye for a pass so easy on the eye. When opportunity knocked for him after Issa Diop had fouled Raheem Sterling just before half-time, he was never going to miss. He is now five out of five from the spot in Chelsea’s colours.

Chelsea had not lost at Stamford Bridge since the end of October whereas Fulham seemed to have reference points everywhere for their poor away form. At kick-off time, they knew that only two clubs in the division had worse records on their travels while they had not won at this stadium since 1979, which was in the old division two. They have still not scored a goal here since 2011.

It was subdued in the home seats at the outset, most of the noise coming from the travelling support. Perhaps it was the lunchtime start or maybe just the general sense of bemusement with this Chelsea team. Pochettino was agitated throughout the first half, gesturing to his assistants in obvious irritation, howling in anger at one point.

Chelsea did not deserve to be in front at the interval but they were after Palmer provided one of the precious few moments of incision. He pinged a nice pass up the inside right channel for Sterling and it was a clumsy tackle from Diop after the winger had jinked inside. Sterling felt the contact on his trailing leg and, moments later, Palmer could perform his shivering goal celebration after a cold-blooded conversion.

Chelsea squeezed high. They controlled the first half but there was not much from them in the attacking third, little to worry Fulham, who held their shape and tracked the blue shirts. The away fans roared as their players flew into challenges, Paulinha leading the way, and it was all too plodding and predictable from Chelsea; too much back and sideways stuff.

Enzo Fernández had an early shot blocked and Conor Gallagher shot high after a quick Palmer pass but Chelsea’s only clear chance before the penalty came when Fernández crossed from the left and Armando Broja headed wide.

Fulham were not much better in an attacking sense; far too meek. It said everything when Axel Disasi left a cross alone in the 44th minute, sparking a moment of panic in the Chelsea six-yard box, that there was no Fulham player nearby to capitalise. Marco Silva had watched Andreas Pereira draw a routine save out of Djordje Petrovic and Harry Wilson a much better one at the near post after a dangerous Antonee Robinson cross.

The game might have been shaped differently had Malo Gusto been sent off after a bad tackle on Willian in the 38th minute. He was nowhere near the ball and crunched into the former Chelsea player’s shin. Gusto, who had been dismissed for something similar against Aston Villa in September, got away with a yellow card. The Carabao Cup semi-final first-legs had framed the game, Chelsea feeling the burn from Teesside, Fulham much more positive after their fighting 2-1 defeat at Liverpool. The prospect of a first-ever west London derby cup final remains alive.

Fulham had to be more proactive in the second half. Chelsea, meanwhile, continued to make hard work of things, Palmer aside. The Chelsea crowd groaned as Broja wanted too many touches or to check back and inside; they needed something more direct.

Sterling headed against the post on 53 minutes although he looked offside and Levi Colwill would lift wastefully high. Could Fulham fashion a late sting? Little of what had gone before suggested they could.

The big chance fell for Raúl Jiménez in the 73rd minute after Fernández had slipped but he shot too close to Petrovic. Fulham would load men forward at the end, with Willian also blowing a free-kick on the edge of the area but it was Chelsea who went closer to scoring again. Gallagher hit the outside of the post and the substitute, Noni Madueke, drew a good save out of Bernd Leno.