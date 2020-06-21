Palm Springs Shortfest Gives ‘Matriochkas’ Its Top Short-Film Award

“Matriochkas,” a French and Belgian short-film directed by Bérangère Mc Neese, has been named the best film of the 2020 Palm Springs International Shortfest, which announced its winners on Sunday. The film, about the sexual awakening of a 16-year-old girl over the course of a summer, is one of five films that can qualify for the Academy Awards in the short-film categories because of jury awards in Palm Springs.

The other Oscar-qualifying winners are Josephine Lohoar Self’s “The Fabric of You,” which was named best animated short; Savanah Leaf and Taylor Russell’s “The Heart Still Hums,” best documentary short; Inbar Horesh’s “Birth Right,” best live-action short over 15 minutes; and Laurynas Bareisa’s “Dummy,” best live-action short 15 minutes and under.

A total of 332 short films were part of the official selection at the festival, which did not physically take place this year because of the coronavirus. A number of the films chosen for the festival did screen online during the run of Shortfest, from June 16 through June 22.

Other winners included the student shorts “Still Working” and “Heading South”; “The Tongues” and “My Hero,” which won in the international and U.S. categories, respectively; “The Present,” which won the GoE Bridging the Borders Award; and “Daughter,” an Oscar nominee earlier this year in the Best Animated Short category.

The winners received a total of $25,000 in prizes, and were chosen by a variety of juries made up of filmmakers, festival programmers and journalists. (Full disclosure: I was a member of one of the juries.)

The full list of winners and special mentions:

Oscar-qualifying awards:

Greater Palm Springs CVB Best of the Festival Award: “Matriochkas,” Bérangère Mc Neese

Special Mention (for Creative Vision): “Stay Awake, Be Ready,” Pham Thien An

Special Mention (for Direction): “Mizaru,” Sudarshan Suresh





Best Animated Short: “The Fabric of You,” Josephine Lohoar Self

Special Mention: “SH_T Happens,” Michaela Mihalyi and David Stumpf



Best Documentary Short: “The Heart Still Hums,” Savanah Leaf and Taylor Russell

Special Mentions: “Dead Woman’s Pass,” Lali Houghton; “Huntsville Station,” Jamie Meltzer and Chris Filippone



Best Live-Action Short Over 15 Minutes: “Birth Right,” Inbar Horesh

Special Mention: “Henet Ward,” Morad Mostafa



Best Live-Action Short 15 Minutes and Under: “Dummy,” Laurynas Bareisa

Special Mention: “The Midsummer’s Voice,” Yudi Zhang



Student Short Awards:

Best Student Animated Short: “Daughter,” Daria Kashcheeva

Special Mention: “SH_T Happens,” Michaela Mihalyi and David Stumpf



Best Student Documentary Short: “For Your Sake,” Ronja Hemm

Special Mention: “All Cats Are Grey in the Dark,” Lasse Linder



Best Student International Short: “Still Working,” Julietta Korbel

Special Mention: “22:47 Linie 34,” Michael Karrer



Best Student U.S. Short: “Heading South,” Yuan Yuan

Special Mention: “Tape,” Jojo Erholtz



Special Jury Awards:

Best International Short: “The Tongues,” Marja Bål Nango and Ingir Bål

Special Mention: “Funfair,” Kaveh Mazaheri



Best U.S. Short: “My Hero,” by Logan Jackson

Special Mention: “Pharmacopeia,” Tania Taiwo



GoE Bridging the Borders Award: “The Present,” Farah Nabulsi

Special Mention: “Container,” Daphne Maziariaki



Local Jury Award: “Welcome Strangers,” Dia Sokol Savage

Special Mention: “Sundays at the Triple Nickel,” Jess Colquhoun



Vimeo Staff Pick Award: “Give Up the Ghost,” Zain Duraie

Young Cineastes Award: “Colette,” Anthony Giacchino

Special Mention: “Gold Plated,” Chloé Léonil



Best Comedy Short: “Viktor on the Moon,” Christian Arhoff

Special Mention (for Direction): “Blocks,” Bridget Moloney



Best LGBTQ+ Short: “Kama’aina,” Kimi Howl Lee

Special Mention: “La Gloria,” Mary Evangelista



Best Midnight Short: “The Sleepwalkers,” Radhika Apte

Special Mention: “The Nights Alone,” Olivier Strauss



