Palm Springs International ShortFest Top Prizes Go to ‘The Old Young Crew,’ ‘Way Better,’ ‘Will You Look At Me’

The Palm Springs International ShortFest winners were announced on Sunday, with Japan and the U.S.’s “The Old Young Crow” taking the prize for best of the festival. Lithuania’s “Way Better” won best animated short and China’s “Will You Look At Me” landed best documentary short. Additionally, the award for best live-action short over 15 minutes went to France’s “Sèt Lam” and Spain’s “Mystic Tiger” took home the award for the best live-action short 15 minutes and under.

The festival handed out cash prizes worth $25,000, as well as five awards to help winners qualify for the Academy Awards. The competition included some 299 short films within the official selection. The annual festival began on June 20 and will conclude Monday, June 26.

See the full list of winners below.

Best of the Festival

The Old Young Crow (U.S.)

Animated Short

Way Better (Lithuania)

Documentary Short

Will You Look at Me (China)

Live-Action Short Over 15 Minutes

Sèt Lam (France)

Live-Action Short Under 15 Minutes

Mystic Tiger (Spain)

Student Animated Short

The Rainbow Dung Beetle (U.S.)

Student International Short

A Dead Marriage (Poland)

Best Student U.S. Short

SULAM (Ladder) (U.S.A.)

Student Documentary Short

Kaamoksen Valossa (Finland)

Special Jury Awards

Best International Short

Soleil de nuit (Canada)

Best U.S. Short

Closing Dynasty (U.S.)

Best Comedy Short

Flail (U.S.)

Best LGBT+ Short

Blond Night (U.S.)

Best Midnight Short

Nian (U.S.)

Mozaik Bridging the Borders Award

Fata Morgana (Germany/Syria)

Local Jury Award

Under G-d (U.S.)

Young Cineastes Award

We Were Meant To (U.S.)

Kids’ Choice Award

Canary (Canada)

Best of Variety

