Palm Springs International Film Festival canceled for 2022 due to rising COVID-19 cases

For the second year in a row, the Palm Springs International Film Festival has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

Organizers pulled the plug on the 2022 edition of the fest Wednesday, citing "the current rise of COVID cases."

"After thoughtful consideration, the Film Society feels this is the most responsible decision to ensure the safety of our patrons, filmmakers, and staff," the group said in a statement. "Those who have purchased festival tickets and passes will receive a refund. For most, the refund will be returned to their original method of payment."

Palm Springs International Film Festival

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images The 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival

"Like you, we love film and believe it has the power to change minds and lives, to bring us closer together," the statement continued. "We are deeply saddened that we can't do that physically in Palm Springs but we know we'll have another chance.We strongly believe in the shared experience of watching films in theaters and will not be mounting a virtual alternative."

The festival was originally slated to run Jan. 7-17. The cancellation comes on the heels of a decision to scrap the Palm Springs Film Awards, which were scheduled for Jan. 6.

Despite the nixing of the awards ceremony and festival, Palm Springs still has its ShortFest on the calendar for June 21-27, 2022. The Film Society is also planning a return of the festival and film awards to in-person events in January 2023.

The festival will announce juried award winners from the official selection on Jan. 15.

