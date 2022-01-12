This palm-sized gadget fast-charges your earbuds, smartwatch and smartphone all at once

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These days, it seems like there’s always a new tech product claiming to be the “best yet.” This oversaturation makes it difficult for shoppers to differentiate between what’s actually worth their money and what’s not.

One new tech product I’ve found that actually lives up to the hype is the Satechi Quatro Wireless Power Bank. If you’re looking for a compact, portable gadget that will charge your phone, AirPods and smartwatch at the same time — and quickly — this is, hands down, a must-buy.

First featured in our best travel gifts shopping guide, this is the perfect all-in-one charging device for those who want the luxury and convenience of wireless charging while commuting or on a trip.

It is, by far, one of the most versatile and useful wireless power banks and travel chargers I’ve used to date. What I love most about it is that not only does it charge all three devices simultaneously, but it does so quickly thanks to its built-in fast-charge technology.

If you’ve grown accustomed to the convenience of wireless charging at home, you’ll absolutely love this device. It provides the same easy, cable-free convenience while you’re on the go and combines the best of both portable and wireless charging.

Also, using it couldn’t be easier. You’ll first need to charge the device as you would with any other power bank. Once it’s fully charged, use it as a wireless charging pad on your hotel nightstand. To activate this function, simply double press the power button and place your Qi-enabled device on top.

To use it as a portable power bank, simply connect your device to the Satechi Quatro Wireless Power Bank using any USB-C cable, and you’re good to go.

As shown in the photo above, the product features a dedicated Apple Watch charger to the far left, with the rest of the pad left open for wirelessly charging your smartphone or wireless earbuds. Additionally, you can charge another device using the included cable.

