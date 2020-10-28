Palm Desert CA Auto Accident Injury Attorney Services Announced

Hartunian Law offers a range of attorney services, especially for auto accident injuries in Palm Desert CA. They help people recover financially from unexpected car or motorcycle accidents.

PALM SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020 / Hartunian Law Firm announces the expansion of their attorney services in the Coachella Valley to the cities of Palm Desert, Indio, and Rancho Mirage, CA.

Owned by Donald Hartunian, the firm represents his astonishing 27 years of experience. Donald additionally has an outstanding success rate of 95%, which is after representing over 1400 personal injury cases.

For more information visit the website here: https://www.hartunianlaw.com/

The Hartunian Law Firm offers many services, and one of their most known and popular ones are auto accident injury services. In addition, they also cover motorcycle accidents as well as truck accidents.

Car accidents can lead to serious injuries, medical and repair bills, loss of income, and even unexpected death.

Around 40,000 people die in car accidents in the U.S. every year. That means each day more than 90 Americans die from a car accident. 3 million people in the U.S. are injured every year in car accidents. Around 2 million drivers in car accidents experience permanent injuries every year.

Donald Hartunian is an auto accident injury attorney. Often times, people suffer loss at the hands of other people's carelessness or driving. An auto accident injury attorney can help individuals to recover their losses, pay medical bills, and more.

For more information visit here: https://www.hartunianlaw.com/services/auto_accident/

There are many bicycle and motorcycle enthusiasts all across California. However, cycling also leads to one of the most serious injuries if drivers on the road are not careful enough.

In addition to this, it can lead to horrific spinal cord trauma, brain injury, or even broken bones. A good attorney can guide clients on how to recover financially and get back on their feet.

Find more information about motorcycle accident attorney services here: https://hartunianlaw.com/services/motorcycleaccident/

An Experienced Accident Attorney Can Make the Difference. Many people think that there is no point in hiring an attorney after an accident has already done the damage. However, people can miss out on proper compensation.

While it's easy for people to be drowned in medical bills, the right attorney can get them the compensation they deserve. Accident injury attorneys can also help get financial support to those who have lost income due to their injury or someone else's unexpected death.

The Hartunian Law team is well versed with all California driving rules, which is why they can help their clients at the highest level.

Interested parties in the Coachella Valley, CA area, should definitely consider Hartunian Law as a great option.

Moreover, Donald Hartunian guides his clients through the laws, help determine how they can benefit from their case, and what steps they should pursue in the future to avoid these kinds of losses. Interested parties can get a free consultation right away and talk to their polite and professional team about how to move forward.

Contact his office at the number listed below or visit his website listed above.

Contact Info:

Name: Donald Hartunian

Email: Send Email

Organization: Hartunian Law Firm

Address: 777 E Tahquitz Canyon Way, Suite 200, Palm Springs, CA 92262, United States

Phone: +1-760-327-5555

Website: https://hartunianlaw.com/

