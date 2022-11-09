Palm Beach International Airport joins Orlando in closing ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Palm Beach International Airport and Orlando International Airport are ceasing commercial flights Wednesday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s expected landfall.

The Palm Beach County airport said it will be ceasing commercial flights at 9 a.m. Wednesday and is asking travelers to check with their airline before heading to PBI. Orlando International Airport is ceasing commercial operations at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Both Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport are still open, though it’s possible the stormy weather will cause some flights to be delayed or canceled.

The National Hurricane Center says Nicole could be a Category 1 hurricane when it reaches Florida’s east coast Wednesday night. The storm is forecast to bring flooding rain, strong winds and dangerous storm surge to parts of the state.