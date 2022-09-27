Palm Angels x Vault by Vans Team Up for the First Time

Palm Angels has announced its first-ever collaboration with Vault by Vans, delivering three sneaker styles featuring its signature motifs.

A celebration of skate culture, the team-up consists of the Sk8-Hi VLT LX, Sk8-Mid VLT LX and Old Skool LX. Each silhouette is updated with Palm Angels' red, gray, white and black colors, with the brand's logo stamped onto the sides.

Francesco Ragazzi shared in a press release, "Palm Angels started with a photography book and Vans was already there. I took a picture of a guy skating in Venice beach, wearing the most vintage Vans Sk8-Hi I had ever seen and since then, the idea of Palm Angels collaborating with Vans has always been in my mind. It’s now finally reality." He continued, "With this collection I wanted to recreate exactly that same image: few models with a vintage feeling and a contemporary take."

Take a closer look at the designs above. The collaborative capsule launches on September 27 exclusively at Palm Angels' stores worldwide and online, followed by a wider release on October 1 via select Vault by Vans stores.