Pallet Pooling System Rental Market Is Expected To grow at a CAGR of 6.40% during Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 | Data by Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·6 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

Farmington, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Pallet Pooling System Rental Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of Approximately 6.40% Over The Period 2022-2030. Companies that rent out pallet pooling systems, which are also called "closed-loop leasing systems," help end users by renting out pallets and taking care of them. Market growth will be driven by things like the growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry for easy sterilisation solutions for handling products and transporting products with as little contact as possible. In the coming years, the integration of new technologies will also create good opportunities for market growth.

Request Sample Copy of Report “Pallet Pooling System Rental Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

  • In December 2020, Tosca Services LLC issued a statement announcing the acquisition of Polymer Logistics. Tosca's acquisition of Polymer will expand its reach and product selection globally. Customers will benefit from increased network density and a wide range of products, especially in the United States.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Types

The market is split into two types based on the type of product: tray static rental and tray dynamic flow. A fixed-lease tray is one where the pallet doesn't move. Pallets, for instance, are used to store goods in warehouses. When pallets are used to move goods, this is called "Tray Dynamic Flow."

By Application

Based on the type of product, the market is divided into two types: tray static rental and tray dynamic flow. The pallet doesn't move on a fixed-lease tray. Pallets are one way that goods are stored in warehouses. "Tray Dynamic Flow" is the term for moving goods with pallets.

Regional Outlook:

Analysis shows that about 2 billion pallets are moved around in North America, mostly in the United States. During the forecast period, the major market players in the United States are also driving market growth in their own regions. The growth of this regional market will also be helped by the rise in demand for Pallet Pooling systems in the warehouses of major e-commerce companies.

Analysis shows that Europe's successor, the European Union, has 280 million pallets, and end users prefer to rent Pallet Pooling systems instead of owning them because of the costs of maintenance, replacement, and other costs. Because of this, the growth of the market will be helped over the next few years. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Over the next few years, the market will grow because of the growth of key market players in emerging economies like India and China.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/5387?Mode=PM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

CAGR of 6.40% from 2022 to 2030.

By Type

HDPE, Polypropylene, Advanced Composite Material, Tray Static Leasing, Tray Dynamic Flow, Others

By Size

1016 mm × 1219 mm, 1000 mm × 1200 mm, 1100 mm × 1100 mm, Other

By Application

FMCG, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Chemical and Petrochemical, Other, Other

By Companies

iGPS Logistics, Loscam Australia, Brambles Limited, Contraload NV, Demes Logistics, Euro Pool Group, Faber Halbertsma Groep, PPS Midlands, Zentek Pool System GmbH

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Market Drivers:

  • Growing Demand for Plastic Pallets Due to Sustainability and Reduced Transportation Costs.

  • Growing e-commerce sales have boosted the demand for pallets in the warehouse and distribution sector.

Market Restraints

  • Rising wood and timber prices.

  • The epidemic has adversely affected the Pallet Pooling industry.

Market Trend:

  • Increasing adoption of recyclable pallets.

  • Increased penetration of pallet tracking technology.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
iGPS Logistics, Loscam Australia, Brambles Limited, Contraload NV, Demes Logistics, Euro Pool Group, Faber Halbertsma Groep, PPS Midlands, Zentek Pool System GmbH, and others.

By Type:

  • HDPE

  • Polypropylene

  • Advanced Composite Material

  • Tray Static Leasing

  • Tray Dynamic Flow

  • Others

By Size

  • 1016 mm × 1219 mm

  • 1000 mm × 1200 mm

  • 1100 mm × 1100 mm

  • Other

By Application:

  • FMCG

  • Food and Beverage

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Electronics

  • Chemical and Petrochemical

  • Other

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • Pallet Trucks Market - The global pallet truck market is expected to reach USD 38.5 billion by 2022. With a compound annual growth rate of 7.5%, it will reach USD 79.8 billion by 2030. By 2021, 86.9% of all sales of pallet trucks in North America came from the U.S., and sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% by 2030.

  • Truck Cranes Market - The Truck Crane Market Is Expected To Grow At A Cagr Of 4.80% To Usd 11,869.4 Million During The Forecast Period. Asia-Pacific had the biggest market share of all regions in 2016, followed by Europe.

  • Refrigerated Vehicles Market - The Global Refrigerated Vehicles Market size was estimated at USD 21.85 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% 2022 to 2030. North America had the most sales of refrigerated vehicles around the world, followed by Europe.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.
For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 2152974078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Vantage Market Latest Reports

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter


Latest Stories

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Tampa Bay Lightning, PWHPA to co-host women's games

    TAMPA, Fla. — The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association and the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning will co-host a four-game Dream Gap Tour event in February. Four teams will participate in the Feb. 25-26 event at Advent Health Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Fla. The PWHPA, which includes women's hockey stars Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, was formed after the collapse of the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) in 2019. The 100-member PWHPA plays Se

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Joy Drop: How to toast Canada's junior championship with some delicious mocktails

    Happy New Year, friends! Many folks have gone back to work already and I'm one of them. But it is a wonderful thing to bookmark the week with a fresh dose of happiness with our fun notebook entry. I begin this week's offering of jubilation with the big win for the Canadian men's junior hockey team to make them back-to-back champions. I didn't follow the tournament closely this year, but heard all about Connor Bedard's OT goal in the quarter-finals. Canada went on to beat the Czech Republic 3-2,

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Victor Oladipo scores 26 points, Heat beat Suns 104-96

    PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 on Friday night. The Heat and Suns entered the game with the same record, but are heading in opposite directions. Miami has won nine of its last 13. Phoenix dropped to .500 for the season and has lost five in a row, eight of nine and 13 of 17. The Heat led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half, though it stayed fairl

  • Kraken reassign Shane Wright to OHL's Kingston Frontenacs

    After captaining Canada to World Junior gold, Shane Wright will return to the Ontario Hockey League on a quest to capture the Memorial Cup.

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Athletes, activists to carry torch for Arctic Winter Games in Wood Buffalo

    The flame of the Arctic Winter Games will travel across some of the most northern communities in Alberta this week, on its way to Fort McMurray for the 2023 edition of the event that combines northern sports and culture. The Arctic Winter Games is an international competition for athletes from Northwest Territories, Yukon, Nunavut, northern Alberta, Alaska, Greenland, Finland and Norway. The event runs from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 in Wood Buffalo and include a myriad of different sports including alpi

  • Giants already looking ahead to playoff rematch with Vikings

    PHILADELPHIHA (AP) — Daniel Jones took the day off. Saquon Barkley and his 1,312 yards rushing never saw the field. The New York Giants used a lineup more fitting for a preseason game — all so they could stay healthy for a playoff game. The final score — Eagles 22, Giants 16 — was largely immaterial to New York on Sunday night. The Giants already secured the No. 6 seed in the NFC and just needed to get through the game to learn their playoff opponent. Now they know, and the Giants (9-7-1) head t

  • Hernan Losada era at CF Montreal officially begins with pre-season training session

    MONTREAL — Hernan Losada officially started his tenure as manager of CF Montreal on Monday as the Major League Soccer club had its first official training session of the pre-season at Olympic Stadium. "It was excellent. This is a really good group with a lot of motivation and energy," said Losada. "I'm also happy to just get the season underway, but overall, just very positive." It was the first time CF Montreal has been together since their Eastern Conference quarterfinal loss to New York City

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas