Palito Exploration Update

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, is pleased to provide an exploration update from its Palito Mine in the Tapajos region of Para State, Northern Brazil.

Highlights

The Zonta Vein lies some 100 metres further west of the Senna Vein, which is in production, and once developed will be the most westerly production vein at Palito.





High grade intercepts from the recent underground drilling and some previous surface and underground drilling include:



0.55 metres @ 55.99g/t Au from 397.15 metres (PDD0289) 0.75 metres @ 34.75g/t Au from 217.00 metres (PUD0793) 1.00 metres @ 36.46g/t Au from 223.55 metres (PUD0801) 1.20 metres @ 10.65g/t Au from 300.80 metres (PUD0803) 1.00 metres @ 10.69g/t Au from 234.45 metres (PUG009)



Hole PUD0803 intersected the Zonta Vein at approximately 400 metres below surface and is currently the deepest intersection anywhere within the Palito Mine, boding well for future resource growth.





Mike Hodgson CEO said

“Underground drilling at the Palito Mine continues to deliver excellent results. This recent phase of drilling has intersected the Zonta Vein, an orebody that we had previously identified with limited surface drilling but had never properly drill tested. Most significantly, Zonta lies west of the Palito mine, meaning this is a new zone discovered between Senna – our most westerly developed vein and the Piaui zone, which was successfully drilled earlier this year. With minimal information between Zonta and Piaui, the possibility of finding multiple veins as we develop the mine to the west is high.

“Of further interest is the depth of some of these intercepts in the Zonta Vein. Hole PUD 0803 is 400 metres below surface, the deepest intercept in all of the Palito veins, recording 10.65 g/t over 1.20 metres and therefore indicating the veins remain robust at depth.

“Access and development of the Zonta vein is already underway with a simple cross-cut from the Senna Vein. and the resulting resource will make a meaningful contribution to our forthcoming mineral resource update and gold production in 2023 and 2024 .”

Results

The Zonta Vein is situated within the Palito Mine lease and extends the strike width of the Senna Sector as the most south-westerly vein identified in this immediate area. The Senna Sector is an area which is already being mined by Serabi and the significant existing mine infrastructure should facilitate rapid development of the Zonta Vein.

A further 500 metres to the southwest lies the Piaui Sector, (see news release dated 18 March 2022), an area that has been successfully drilled but does not have any underground mine development or infrastructure.

Figure 1: Plan of Palito Mine veins and underground development

HOLE_ID TARGET EAST

(UTM SAD69 NORTH

(UTM SAD69 RL DEPTH (m) DIP/Azm

(°/°UTM) From To Apparent

Width Gold

Grade

(Au g/t) Copper

Grade

(Cu ppm) 2006 SURFACE DRILLING PDD0255 ZONTA 633188.06 9301467 275.82 400.58 -40.09/214.4 346.53 347.03 0.50 1.848 122 357.63 358.24 0.61 2.185 883 PDD0258 ZONTA 633061.64 9301455.4 258.7 280.4 -39.65/210.96 207.42 208.49 1.07 3.324 292 PDD0289 ZONTA 633367.26 9301355.45 302.7 450.05 -43.41/214.97 397.15 397.7 0.55 50.994 27000 402.75 403.71 0.96 5.031 1675 403.71 404.35 0.64 1.084 601 PDD0313 ZONTA 633385.74 9301216.23 278.97 293.6 -43.3/214.63 282.75 283.28 0.53 1.31 287 284.97 286.12 1.15 1.17 130 2022 UNDERGROUND DRILLING PUD0793 ZONTA 633284.128 9301199.81 144.486 335.9 -32.83/263.56 216.3 217 0.70 2.83 1060 217 217.75 0.75 34.75 2380 217.75 218.75 1.00 1.38 853 PUD0801 ZONTA 633285.058 9301199.56 144.463 253.25 -47.87/251.44 223.55 224.55 1.00 36.46 5183 227.1 228.1 1.00 4.27 643 PUD0803 ZONTA 633285.702 9301199.02 144.605 407.8 -55.04/235.49 229.8 230.3 0.50 2.39 567 296.6 297.15 0.55 3.29 319 300.8 302 1.20 10.65 1227 PUD0821 ZONTA 633287.018 9301196.32 145.482 332.7 -29.38/161.06 221.9 222.95 1.05 0.7 186 2016/2017 UNDERGROUND DRILLING PUG001 ZONTA 633277.236 9301198 232.745 180 -35/200.08 174.8 175.2 0.40 10.7 159 PUG006 ZONTA 633276.194 9301198.65 232.123 204 -51.23/239.55 196.1 196.85 0.75 0.98 680 PUG007 ZONTA 633276.123 9301198.61 232.428 208.5 -49.5/239.08 203.85 204.2 0.35 0.62 342 PUG008 ZONTA 633276.109 9301198.59 232.023 198.3 -32.74/239.74 170.6 171.25 0.65 1.58 283 PUG009 ZONTA 633275.931 9301198.9 232.031 241.5 -49.06/249.47 218.45 219 0.55 0.5 30 224.45 225.45 1.00 0.68 416 226.5 227.45 0.95 0.71 272 230.25 230.8 0.55 0.99 652 234.45 235.45 1.00 10.69 1229 PUG011 ZONTA 633275.631 9301198.78 233.3 201 -41.05/251.18 184.65 185.15 0.50 0.35 72 Reported intercepts calculated based on a minimum weighted average grade of 0.5g/t Au (0.3g/t Au for historic results) using a 0.5g/t Au weighted average lower cut and a maximum internal waste interval of 1.2m based on ALS and Serabi´s on-site lab reported analyses. Some of the assay results reported above include those provided by the Company's own on-site laboratory facilities at Palito and have not been independently verified. Serabi closely monitors the performance of its own facility against results from independent laboratory analysis for quality control purpose. As a matter of normal practice, the Company sends duplicate samples derived from a variety of the Company's activities to accredited laboratory facilities for independent verification. Since mid-2019, over 10,000 exploration drill core samples have been assayed at both the Palito laboratory and certified external laboratory, in most cases the ALS laboratory in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. When comparing significant assays with grades exceeding 1 g/t gold, comparison between Palito versus external results record an average over-estimation by the Palito laboratory of 6.7% over this period. Based on the results of this work, the Company's management are satisfied that the Company's own facility shows sufficiently good correlation with independent laboratory facilities for exploration drill samples. The Company would expect that in the preparation of any future independent Reserve/Resource statement undertaken in compliance with a recognised standard, the independent authors of such a statement would not use Palito assay results without sufficient duplicates from an appropriately certificated laboratory.

Holes PDD0255 to PDD0313 were drilled from surface in 2006, holes PUG001 to PUG011 were drilled from underground during 2016 and 2017 and holes PUD0793 to PUD0821 were drilled during this recent campaign.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.

Assay Results

Assay results reported within this release include those provided by the Company's own on-site laboratory facilities at Palito and these will not have been independently verified. Serabi closely monitors the performance of its own facility against results from independent laboratory analysis for quality control purpose. As a matter of normal practice, the Company sends duplicate samples derived from a variety of the Company's activities to accredited laboratory facilities for independent verification. Since mid-2019, over 10,000 exploration drill core samples have been assayed at both the Palito laboratory and certified external laboratory, in most cases the ALS laboratory in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. When comparing significant assays with grades exceeding 1 g/t gold, comparison between Palito versus external results record an average over-estimation by the Palito laboratory of 6.7% over this period. Based on the results of this work, the Company's management are satisfied that the Company's own facility shows sufficiently good correlation with independent laboratory facilities for exploration drill samples. The Company would expect that in the preparation of any future independent Reserve/Resource statement undertaken in compliance with a recognised standard, the independent authors of such a statement would not use Palito assay

Qualified Persons Statement

The scientific and technical information contained within this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Michael Hodgson, a Director of the Company. Mr Hodgson is an Economic Geologist by training with over 26 years' experience in the mining industry. He holds a BSc (Hons) Geology, University of London, a MSc Mining Geology, University of Leicester and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and a Chartered Engineer of the Engineering Council of UK, recognising him as both a Qualified Person for the purposes of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 and by the AIM Guidance Note on Mining and Oil & Gas Companies dated June 2009.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identiﬁed by their use of terms and phrases such as ‘‘believe’’, ‘‘could’’, “should” ‘‘envisage’’, ‘‘estimate’’, ‘‘intend’’, ‘‘may’’, ‘‘plan’’, ‘‘will’’ or the negative of those, variations, or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors’ current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reﬂect the Directors’ current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements including risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions, competition, environmental and other regulatory changes, actions by governmental authorities, the availability of capital markets, reliance on key personnel, uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon what the Directors believe to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements.

ENDS

