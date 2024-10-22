Palhinha opens up about lack of playing time at Bayern

Joao Palhinha hasn't played much for Bayern Munich yet, but he's confident his "time will come."

Joao Palhinha has been limited to just 154 minutes of football since joining Bayern Munich from Fulham in the summer for a reported fee of £51 million.

This has led to speculation that the Portugal international is growing impatient, but he denies this and insists he will continue to work hard for his chance.

"I know my time at FC Bayern will come. That's why I work hard every day - I'm fighting for my chance," Palhinha told Sport Bild.

"To be honest, I'm not interested in all the talk about me losing my patience. What is said or interpreted from the outside is not important.

"I am at this big club because I believe in myself. There have been many moments in my career when people have said things like: Will he make it? Will he get game time?' - we're just at the beginning," said Palhinha.

So far, Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic have been Vincent Kompany's preferred partnership in the middle of the park.