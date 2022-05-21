Palestinian teen shot in Israeli raid in occupied West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian teenage boy as clashes erupted when they entered a volatile town in the occupied West Bank early Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry and local media said.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which has intensified overnight raids in the northern West Bank town of Jenin over the past months.

The Health Ministry identified the dead as Amjad al-Fayyed, 17. It said another 18-year-old Palestinian was in critical condition after being wounded by Israeli gunfire.

Local media reported that clashes erupted outside Jenin’s refugee camp when Israeli forces stormed the area. It was not immediately clear how al-Fayyed was shot.

Israel says it carries out “counter-terrorism activities” to detain wanted militants and planners of recent deadly attacks in the West Bank and Israel.

On May 11, a veteran Palestinian journalist for Al Jazeera satellite channel was killed while covering an Israeli military operation in Jenin. Shireen Abu Aqleh’s family, the broadcaster, the Palestinian Authority and witnesses accused Israel of shooting the correspondent for the Qatari channel. Israel accused Palestinian militants of firing at the journalist but backtracked later.

Israeli military officials on Thursday said the military has identified a soldier’s rifle that may have killed Abu Akleh, but said it cannot be certain unless the Palestinians turn over the bullet for analysis.

