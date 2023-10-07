Palestinian militants launch dozens of rockets into Israel. Sirens are heard across the country

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip launched dozens of rockets toward Israel early Saturday, setting off air raid sirens across the country.

The sound of outgoing rockets whooshing through the air could be heard in Gaza and sirens could be heard as far away as Tel Aviv, some 70 kilometers (40 miles) to the north, during the early morning barrage.

There was no immediate response from Israel. But the Israeli military usually carries out airstrikes in response to rocket fire, raising the likelihood of wider fighting. Although there was no claim of responsibility for the rocket fire, Israel typiclly holds the ruling Hamas militant group responsible for any fire emanating from the territory.

The launches came after weeks of heightened tensions along Israel's volatile border with Gaza, and heavy fighting in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The Associated Press