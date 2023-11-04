US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shares 'deep concern' over wider Middle East conflict as Israeli offensive continues

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shared his "deep concern" about exchanges along Lebanon's southern border with Israel, following a meeting with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

"He stressed the importance of ensuring the Israel-Hamas conflict does not spread elsewhere," spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement following exchanges between Hezbollah and the Israeli military, adding that Mr Blinken thanked Mr Mikati for his leadership in preventing Lebanon from being pulled into the war.

Mr Blinken then held joint talks with the foreign ministers of Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia as well as the United Arab Emirates, and the chair of the PLO executive committee.

It comes as Israeli airstrikes on Gaza continued overnight and struck an ambulance, killing 15 people and injuring 60 others.

Israel's military said it had identified and hit an ambulance "being used by a Hamas terrorist cell".

Separately, around 90 British nationals are expected to leave the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing on Saturday.

Protesters call on Suella Braverman to stop ‘stirring up hatred and fear’

14:56 , Sami Quadri

Protesters have called on the Home Secretary Suella Braverman to stop “stirring up hatred and fear”.

A group of campaigners gathered outside the Home Office in Westminster on Saturday in opposition to Ms Braverman’s comments on refugees and tents in public spaces.

Weyman Bennett, co-convenor of Stand Up To Racism said the Home Secretary should “put some handcuffs on herself and hand herself in to the nearest police station”.

The group of peaceful protesters called for Ms Braverman to “stop the hate” as they heard speeches, sang songs and chanted outside the Home Office in central London.

Qatar says continued bombardment of Gaza complicates efforts to release hostages

14:31 , Sami Quadri

Qatar's foreign ministry said on Saturday that the continued bombardment of the Gaza Strip complicated its efforts to mediate the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani made the comment in a meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Saturday, the ministry said in a statement.

UAE says US should push for quick end to war

14:00 , Sami Quadri

The diplomatic adviser to the United Arab Emirates' president said that the war in Gaza shows Israel's policy of containment has failed and the US needs to push for a quick end to the conflict and a new strategy, or else be considered ineffective by the region.

"If this crisis continues, especially the humanitiaran side, and if this crisis brings us back full circle to the old containment policy of pre-Oct. 7, I think the American role here, forget right or wrong, but it will not be seen as effective," Anwar Gargash told a policy conference in Abu Dhabi.

Expelling Israel’s ambassador will not help Irish citizens in Gaza, Martin says

13:52 , Sami Quadri

Expelling Israel’s ambassador to Ireland would undermine efforts to get Irish citizens out of Gaza, the country’s deputy premier has insisted.

Micheal Martin was responding to a call from Ireland’s main opposition party Sinn Fein, which claims Israel’s ongoing bombardment of Gaza has rendered ambassador Dana Erlich’s position in Dublin untenable.

Sinn Fein had previously abstained in several votes at local council level on calls for Ambassador Erlich to be expelled. However, the party shifted position on Thursday, insisting it was no longer tenable for the ambassador to remain in Ireland.

Tanaiste Mr Martin branded Sinn Fein’s call “knee jerk” and “populist”.

“Logic escapes me as to how we are to meaningfully seek to get our Irish citizens out of Gaza if one of the countries that we’re working with, we break off relations with,” he said.

Israel's military posts footage of 'strikes on Hezbollah sites'

13:07 , Bill Mcloughlin

Following reports of exchanges across the border, the Israeli air force has posted footage of missile strikes on apparent Hezbollah targets.

מטוסי קרב של חיל-האוויר תקפו בשעה האחרונה מטרות של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בתגובה לירי שבוצע משטח לבנון מוקדם יותר היום, במקביל לתקיפות באמצעות ירי ארטילרי וטנקים.



בין המטרות שהותקפו, תשתיות טרור, מחסני רקטות, ומתחמים המשמשים את הארגון pic.twitter.com/b91k5vRdsb — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) November 4, 2023

Israeli jets hit Lebanon after Hezbollah missile attack

12:42 , Bill Mcloughlin

Lebanon's Hezbollah said it carried out simultaneous attacks on Israeli positions at the Lebanese border on Saturday, as residents of south Lebanon reported some of the fiercest Israeli strikes yet during weeks of cross-border clashes.

The Israeli army said its warplanes had struck Hezbollah targets in response to an earlier attack from Lebanese territory, and was accompanying the air strikes with artillery and tank shelling.

A Lebanese source familiar with Hezbollah's attacks said the group had fired a powerful missile not yet used in the fighting, saying it had hit an Israeli position across the border from the villages of Ayta al-Shaab and Rmeich.

Turkey's Erdogan says post-war Gaza must be part of sovereign Palestinian state

12:07 , Sami Quadri

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Gaza must be part of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state once the Israel-Hamas war is over.

Speaking to reporters on a return flight from Kazakhstan on Friday, Erdogan repeated his criticism of Western countries for their support of Israel, saying Ankara's trust in the European Union was "deeply shaken".

"Once all of this that is happening is finished, we want to see Gaza as a peaceful region that is a part of an independent Palestinian state, in line with 1967 borders, with territorial integrity, and with East Jerusalem as its capital," Erdogan said.

"We will support formulas that will bring peace and calm to the region. We will not be supportive of plans that will further darken the lives of Palestinians, that will gradually erase them from the scene of history."

Pictured: Smoke rises over Gaza after wave of airstrikes

11:37 , Sami Quadri

Smoke rises above the Gaza Strip after overnight Israeli airstrikes

(AFP via Getty Images)

9,488 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7 -health ministry in Gaza

10:58 , Sami Quadri

At least 9,488 Palestinians including 3,900 children have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza said on Saturday.

Israel announces 3-hour Gaza highway clearance for evacuees on Saturday

10:21 , Sami Quadri

The Israeli military said it would enable Palestinians to travel on a main Gaza Strip highway on Saturday as part of its three-wee-old efforts to encourage civilians to evacuate southward away from areas that are the focus of its war with Hamas.

In a social media post in Arabic, the military said the Salah a-Din road could be used between 1pm and 4pm (1100 GMT and 1400). "If you care about yourself and your loved ones, heed our instruction to head south," it added.

Israeli strike at Gaza shelter killed 15, hospital head says

10:14 , Sami Quadri

An Israeli air strike on a UN-run school sheltering displaced people in Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza killed 15 people and injured dozens more, said Mohammad Abu Selmeyah, the head of al-Shifa Hospital.

"There are 15 martyrs and the number is expected to increase," said Abu Selmeyah, who is also an official in the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave.

Burnham denies being disloyal to Starmer over ceasefire stance

09:55 , Sami Quadri

Andy Burnham has denied being disloyal to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer over his call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

When the question was put to him on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the mayor of Greater Manchester said: “No, not at all.

“I would point to the fact that the statement issued by myself, the deputy mayor of Greater Manchester Kate Green, all 10 leaders on a cross-party basis, it was a careful, considered statement that sought to reflect the views of our communities here in the city region and come to an approach which we think is the right approach.

“Of course we abhor the terrorist attacks of October 7, we recognise Israel’s right to take targeted action against Hamas. Our concern was with the widespread bombing causing such huge number of casualties — that was the point that we have made.

“Keir, in his speech earlier this week, I think made many similar points so I don’t think the difference between us is too great.

“And this issue cannot become all about the Labour Party. These are really difficult judgments that everybody is trying to make and I think Keir, the shadow cabinet, the PLP (Parliamentary Labour Party) needs to be given the space to come to those judgments.”

US special envoy: No record of Hamas blocking or seizing aid

09:41 , Sami Quadri

US Special Envoy David Satterfield said on Saturday that between 800,000 to a million people have moved to the south of the Gaza Strip, while 350,000 to 400,000 remain in the north of the enclave.

Talking to reporters in the Jordanian capital Amman, he said that there were no recorded instances of Hamas seizing aid.

"Fuel in depots in Gaza has been accessed by UNRWA for aid trucks, de-salinisation and hospitals in the south of Gaza," he noted.

French death toll from Hamas attacks in Israel up to 39

09:27 , Sami Quadri

The death toll of French citizens killed as a result of Hamas' attacks in Israel has risen to 39, with nine other French nationals still missing, France's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Israel fires missile at house of Hamas chief

09:10 , Sami Quadri

An Israeli drone fired a missile at the Gaza house of Hamas' leader Ismail Haniyeh who is currently outside the enclave, Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa Radio reported on Saturday.

It was unclear whether any of his family members were at the house when it was struck.

Haniyeh, Hamas' political chief, has been outside the Gaza Strip since 2019, residing between Turkey and Qatar.

Blinken to hear call for Gaza ceasefire from regional ministers in Jordan

08:44 , Sami Quadri

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hear demands for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza when he meets Middle East foreign ministers in Jordan on Saturday, Jordan's foreign ministry said.

Saudi, Qatari, Emirati, Egyptian and Jordanian foreign ministers as well as Palestinian representatives will stress the "Arab stance calling for an immediate ceasefire, delivering humanitarian aid and ways of ending the dangerous deterioration that threatens the security of the region", the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

In a meeting with Blinken in Amman early on Saturday, Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati stressed the importance of working towards a ceasefire in Gaza and stopping what he described as Israeli aggression in southern Lebanon, Mikati's office said in a statement.

MP threatens to sue for libel

08:28 , Sami Quadri

An MP has threatened to sue over a "highly defamatory" claim that he sought to justify Hamas's attacks last month.

Labour's Andy McDonald was suspended for saying at a pro-Palestine rally "between the river and the sea".

The slogan "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" is regarded as anti- Semitic by critics. Tory MP Chris Clarkson said Mr McDonald was seeking to "justify" Hamas.

Mr McDonald said he will not just "stand by" as others "peddle the lie I have sought to justify...Hamas".

He has asked his solicitors to send Mr Clarkson "a letter of claim for libel". And he said that in his October 28 speech, he used the phrase while calling for peaceful liberty for Israelis and Palestinians.

Lebanon's Prime Minister emphasizes urgency of ceasefire in Gaza in meeting with Blinken

08:09 , Sami Quadri

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Amman on Saturday and emphasized the importance of working towards a ceasefire in Gaza and stopping Israeli aggression in southern Lebanon, a Lebanon state news agency said.

Mikati also stressed Lebanon's commitment to international legitimacy and the implementation of UN Resolution 1701, calling on the international community to pressure Israel to cease its violations.

Blinken, in turn, emphasized his efforts to halt military operations for humanitarian reasons and to address the issue of prisoners.

The average Palestinian in Gaza is living on two pieces of bread a day, UN official says

07:54 , Sami Quadri

The average Palestinian in Gaza is living on two pieces of bread made from flour the United Nations had stockpiled in the region, yet the main refrain now being heard in the street is "water, water," the Gaza director for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said Friday.

Thomas White, who said he traveled "the length and breadth of Gaza in the last few weeks," described the place as a "scene of death and destruction." No place is safe now, he said, and people fear for their lives, their future and their ability to feed their families.

Hezbollah leader praises deadly Hamas raids

07:52 , Sami Quadri

The Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah praised the deadly Hamas raids on October 7 but stopped short of suggesting his faction could join the war against Israel in his first speech since its start.

The leader of the Shia Islamist group described the Hamas operation as "heroic, brave, creative, great attack" that had "created an earthquake within the Israeli government".

He denied his group had played a part in the attacks that killed an estimated 1,400 civilians and soldiers.

"This operation was made purely in Palestine, the decision and the execution was done 100 per cent in Palestine, and it was hidden? even from resistance factions in Palestine and in other countries of the resistance axis," he said, referring to the Iranled alliance that includes Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis of Yemen.

Mr Nasrallah gave little indication his faction could join the war in support of Hamas, having previously fought a war against Israel in 2006 - a concern of Western security analysts after daily exchanges off ire between Hezbollah and Israel across the Israel-Lebanon border.

State-organised pro-Palestine rallies held in Iran

07:49 , Sami Quadri

State-organised rallies in support of Palestine were held across Iran on Saturday, with activists heard chanting "Death to America" and "Death to Israel".

In Tehran, demonstrators marched from Palestine Square in the heart of the capital to the former US embassy a few kilometres away.

State television showed demonstrators burning the Israeli flag and carrying pictures of dead Palestinian children from Israeli strikes in Gaza.