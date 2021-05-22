'We are for Palestine': Residents gather for rally in Whitehorse

Demonstrators in Whitehorse voice support for Palestine in the latest Gaza war. (Philippe Morin/CBC - image credit)

A few dozen people gathered in downtown Whitehorse for a rally in support of Palestinians, after a ceasefire took effect in the latest Gaza war.

"We are for Palestine, we are for human rights," participants chanted as they held signs saying "end Israeli occupation," or "speak out for Palestine." Some called on Canada to cancel military, trade and arms agreements with Israel.

The march began at the Healing Totem in Whitehorse with a moment of silence and a prayer for the safety of children.

"We gather today as human beings. We ask the creator to take care of the children. The children who are dying in Palestine," said Ron Rousseau, a Whitehorse resident.

The 11-day war left more than 200 dead — the vast majority Palestinians — and brought widespread devastation to the already impoverished Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

"This is not a conflict between two equal actors," Saba Javed, another Whitehorse resident, told the crowd.

"This is not a conflict at all. This is a violation of human rights, this is apartheid, this is occupation."

Israr Ahmed said he organized the rally because he was "deeply disturbed" by what was happening in Gaza before Friday's ceasefire was declared.

"We have to speak out. That's the least that we can do," Ahmed said.

"It's incumbent upon all the people who have a conscience, who cannot sleep at night, to just at least voice their concern," he said.