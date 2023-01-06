‘Pale Blue Eye’ author breaks down shocking twist ending of Edgar Allan Poe murder mystery

Patrick Ryan, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Spoiler alert: This post contains details about the ending of Netflix’s “The Pale Blue Eye” (now streaming). Stop reading now if you haven’t seen the movie.

"Believe nothing you hear, and only one half that you see."

It's a famous maxim by Edgar Allan Poe that also works as a thesis for Netflix's twisty "The Pale Blue Eye" (now streaming). Adapted from Louis Bayard's 2003 novel, the historical fiction thriller follows grieving detective Augustus Landor (Christian Bale) as he investigates the grisly murders of several cadets at the West Point military academy in the 1830s. "Harry Potter" alum Harry Melling plays Poe, then a cadet and aspiring writer, who aids Landor with the case.

Bayard and Melling tell us about the movie's real-life history and shocking ending:

Harry Melling: 'Harry Potter' star addresses J.K. Rowling transphobia controversy

Christian Bale is a fictional detective investigating a series of murders in Netflix's &quot;The Pale Blue Eyes.&quot;
Christian Bale is a fictional detective investigating a series of murders in Netflix's "The Pale Blue Eyes."

'The Pale Blue Eye' is not a true story

The movie features other real-life characters including Generals Sylvanus Thayer (Timothy Spall) and Ethan Allen Hitchcock (Simon McBurney) who worked at West Point. But the story itself is entirely fictional.

"There's really only one truthful part of this, which is that Edgar Allan Poe did spend six months at West Point," Bayard says. "That's something that surprises people. It's the reason I chose this setting because a lot of people don't know that he was there. And West Point has certainly never made a point of advertising that connection either; I think they're a little embarrassed by him."

Christian Bale reveals why Gorr's 'never-ending' scream was too freaky for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Augustus Landor (Christian Bale, left) teams up with Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling), a student at West Point Military Academy, in &quot;The Pale Blue Eye.&quot;
Augustus Landor (Christian Bale, left) teams up with Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling), a student at West Point Military Academy, in "The Pale Blue Eye."

The movie shows a different side of Edgar Allan Poe

Melling's introduction to Poe was in a 1990 Halloween episode of "The Simpsons," before he read "The Raven" and "The Tell-Tale Heart" in school. But "Pale Blue Eye" subverted his expectations of the author, who died at 40 in 1849.

"In some ways, it does reinvent the idea of who Poe is," Melling says. "I think a lot of people will come into this film with an idea of this very dark, moody, somber character. What I quite enjoyed is that he's actually quite a chipper and eccentric character who is constantly trying to dazzle people."

Poe's parents died when he was very young and he had a contentious relationship with his foster father, who moved the family between Virginia and the U.K. Melling used the writer's "very nomadic, lonely existence" to help inform his relationship with the fictional Landor.

"It made sense to me why he would attach himself in such a strong way to this detective," Melling says. "Maybe in Landor that sense of having a father is fulfilled in some way."

&quot;It was one of those twists that completely floored me,&quot; says Harry Melling, right, pictured with Christian Bale in &quot;The Pale Blue Eye.&quot;
"It was one of those twists that completely floored me," says Harry Melling, right, pictured with Christian Bale in "The Pale Blue Eye."

That 'very shocking' twist pays homage to Agatha Christie

Landor and Poe's investigation leads them to Julia Marquis (Gillian Anderson), whose daughter Lea (Lucy Boynton) suffers seizures and practices black magic as a cure. Poe believes Lea might have killed the cadets as part of an occult ritual until he discovers that Landor's handwriting matches a note on one of the dead bodies.

In the end, it's revealed that Landor murdered the young men after his daughter was raped by cadets two years earlier. The assault drove her to suicide and Landor wanted revenge.

"We're all capable of anything under the right circumstances," Bayard says. "This is a character who has dedicated his career to apprehending criminals and enforcing justice. And yet when his own daughter is taken from him, the usual institutions are no longer sufficient. He has to take matters into his own hands."

The twist is borrowed from Agatha Christie's "The Murder of Roger Ackroyd," in which the narrator turns out to be the murderer.

"That was very shocking back in 1926, and I think it's still surprising today," Bayard says. "We bring certain assumptions to stories: We don't think a detective is going to be investigating his own crime. He's our surrogate, so the fact that he knows all along he's done it is a surprise."

Clues about Landor (Christian Bale) and his true motives can be spotted on a second viewing.
Clues about Landor (Christian Bale) and his true motives can be spotted on a second viewing.

Look closely, and you can find Easter eggs about Christian Bale's character

Watching the movie again after learning the culprit's identity, viewers may pick up some hints that it was Landor all along.

"That very opening scene where you see Landor's character washing his hands in the stream – it turns out later that he's washing a bloody implement," Bayard says. "And the scene he has with Thayer and Hitchcock about (West Point) and how it warps cadets by forcing them to follow all these rules – I think Landor is very much thinking in that moment about the cadets who assaulted his daughter.

"When you look back, you can see that Landor's attitude toward the whole military establishment is pretty hostile, and it has to come from his own experience and his daughter's experience."

Edgar Allan Poe is best known for poems including &quot;The Raven,&quot; &quot;Annabel Lee&quot; and &quot;A Dream Within a Dream.&quot;
Edgar Allan Poe is best known for poems including "The Raven," "Annabel Lee" and "A Dream Within a Dream."

Poe's 'fearless' work has inspired other detective stories

Melling considers Poe the "godfather" of the mystery genre, inspiring everyone from horror author H.P. Lovecraft to "Sherlock Holmes" creator Arthur Conan Doyle. His fingerprints can even be seen on recent whodunits "See How They Run" and "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery."

"You see his influence everywhere," Melling says. "He's one of those writers who's such a part of our storytelling language now."

Bayard believes Poe's writing continues to resonate because of his keen observations about human behavior and obsessions.

"He was fearless," Bayard says. "He plunged into areas that most of us are afraid to go in and found these unpleasant truths about us. He knew what we're capable of doing and didn't hide from that in his work. He explored it. And I think that's why his work affects us on a really subconscious level: It gets at the stuff of nightmares."

Christian Bale, left, as Augustus Landor and Harry Melling as Edgar Allen Poe in &quot;The Pale Blue Eye.&quot;
Christian Bale, left, as Augustus Landor and Harry Melling as Edgar Allen Poe in "The Pale Blue Eye."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: ‘Pale Blue Eye’ Netflix spoilers: Edgar Allan Poe movie has huge twist

Latest Stories

  • 'The Pale Blue Eye' explained: Inside Netflix's new Edgar Allan Poe mystery

    'A film shouldn't be like an enema,' says writer-director Scott Cooper. Here's how he and frequent collaborator Christian Bale stretched its suspense.

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies over Magic for 5th straight

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 32 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 31 points and 10 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Orlando Magic 123-115 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win. Ziaire Williams came off the Memphis bench with 6-of-7 shooting and 16 points. Paolo Banchero had 30 points and nine rebounds for Orlando. Franz Wagner added 22 points, 19 in a desperate fourth-quarter comeback attempt. Jackson had 13 points and five rebounds in the Grizzlies' 43-point second qu

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Benintendi just planning to be himself as he joins White Sox

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'

  • For Saints, Panthers results matter in season finale

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club's current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen sounds ready to exhale as New Orleans (7-9) prepares to host Carolina (6-10) in the season finale for both teams on Sunday. The game holds no playoff implications. Just don't tell either coach that it's meaningless. “Nothing’s meaningless," Allen asserted. "All these things matter.” When the Saints fell to 4-9 after

  • Chargers' Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers' opening possession, giving him the sixth 100-reception season by a running back. Ekeler joins former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson, Larry Centers of Arizona, Matt Forte of Chicago and Christian McCaffrey as t

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Brady, Bucs hope to gain playoff momentum by beating Falcons

    ATLANTA (AP) — While Atlanta rookie Desmond Ridder is still looking for his first TD pass, Tampa Bay's Tom Brady is poised to add to his already impressive list of NFL records. Brady and the Buccaneers (8-8) hope to use Sunday’s regular-season finale to gain momentum for the playoffs. The NFC South champs are assured of a first-round game at home next week. The Buccaneers clinched the division title with last week's 30-24 win over Carolina. Tampa Bay can't improve its playoff position, but coach

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.

  • Saints beat Eagles, but late push not enough for playoffs

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cameron Jordan waved his arms in ferocious pursuit and went on another QB hunt. One, two, three times New Orleans’ defensive end chased down and sacked Gardner Minshew. The total was a big one: Jordan is now the Saints’ career sack leader with 115 1/2, a number that seemed unlikely when he had one sack as a rookie in 2011. “I just needed an opportunity,” Jordan said. Jordan got his. The Saints won't get a chance at the playoffs after Green Bay knocked off Minnesota and elimin

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Jags rout Texans 31-3 to end 9-game skid vs. Houston

    HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Etienne ran for 108 yards and a touchdown before halftime, Tyson Campbell returned a fumble for a score and the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped a nine-game skid against Houston by routing the Texans 31-3 on Sunday for their fourth straight victory overall. Jacksonville (8-8) is in first place in the AFC South and would win the division for the first time since 2017 with a victory at home over slumping Tennessee next week in the regular-season finale. The Titans (7-9) have drop

  • Stidham helps Raiders nearly shock Niners in his 1st start

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — In his first NFL start, Jarrett Stidham threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns against the NFL's top defense — and apologized to his teammates after the game. Stidham, named the Raiders' starter Wednesday after nine-year veteran Derek Carr was benched, did just about everything he could for Las Vegas against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He finished 23 of 34 passing but threw two interceptions, including a pick in overtime that set up Robbie Gould's short field goal and g

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev