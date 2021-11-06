Palat's late goal holds up as winner in Tampa Bay's 5-3 win over Senators

OTTAWA — A late third-period goal by Ondrej Palat held up as the game winner Saturday as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3.

Victor Hedman, Steven Stamkos, Jan Rutta and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning (6-3-2). Brian Elliott stopped 24 shots. Tampa Bay has recorded points in five consecutive games (4-0-1).

Connor Brown, newly appointed captain Brady Tkachuk and Logan Shaw scored for Ottawa (3-7-1). Matt Murray made 29 saves.

Stamkos scored his sixth goal of the season to break a 2-2 tie midway through the third period. Stamkos was left alone at the side of the net as Victor Mete had a defensive breakdown, and buried the loose puck.

Palat scored late in the third to ensure the win and Cirelli added an empty-net goal for insurance.

Shaw tipped in a goal late in the game, but it was too little, too late for the Senators.

Trailing 1-0, Brown tied the game early in the second on a fantastic effort at the end of a long shift. Brown forced a turnover inside the zone , drove to the net and beat Elliott high.

Tampa thought they had regained the lead shortly after, but the goal was waived off due to goaltender interference. The Lightning lost the ensuing challenge, but had a great chance shorthanded as Mathieu Joseph broke in alone only to be stopped by Murray.

Tampa made it 2-1 at the halfway mark of the period as Rutta fired a shot through the slot.

With under a minute remaining in the period, Batherson showed great patience as he slid a puck through Rutta and Ryan McDonough to Tkachuk who buried a one-timer to tie the game 2-2.

The Lightning opened the scoring with a power-play goal by Hedman, his first of the season. Hedman fired a shot from the blueline and it was tipped by Ottawa's Josh Brown leaving Murray with little chance to stop it.

Notes: Michael Del Zotto was a healthy scratch for the Senators, while Tyler Ennis missed the game with a non-Covid related illness. Mikhail Sergachev served the first of his two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Toronto’s Mitch Marner.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2021.

Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press