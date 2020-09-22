Being labelled a 'palatable' Black girl hasn't saved me from discrimination

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Portrait of Kedean Smith by illustrator Victoria Morris.

Growing up in Brampton, Ont. in an overwhelmingly Jamaican household, I didn’t think much of my Blackness. My parents raised me and my two younger siblings to embrace our Jamaican heritage, but there was always one perplexing statement my father would repeatedly make over the years: Don’t forget you’re Black, that will never change.

How could I forget that I was Black?

There were reminders of its existence everywhere and in everything. For years we were the only Black family in our quiet neighbourhood in the A-section. I remember my parents making sure our yard was always clean and well-manicured, they were friendly with our neighbours and taught us to always “act right.” They were coaching us to become palatable Black kids. I would later learn how much of a double-edged sword this would be and how “acting right” didn’t exempt me from discrimination.

At the time, most of my friends were white. Our burgeoning middle school friendships were born out of silly, superficial commonalities like who shared the most classes or who took the same path home.

Looking back, I often wondered if I was the “token Black friend,” a phrase I despised as much as its ugly stepsister, “whitewashed.” It’s been brandished like a weapon countless times throughout my life, by family who thought I was acting too white by over enunciating when I spoke and by friends who thought I was trying to be something that I wasn’t whenever I showed interest in things that were apparently for white people- whatever that was supposed to mean.

I didn’t realize until later in life that I wasn’t whitewashed or the token Black friend. I was simply a palatable Black girl. This isn’t a title I gave myself, rather a realization of how I appear to other people. I've been able to successfully navigate different circles and make different types of friends because I’m a palatable Black girl. I possess the right education, I “talk” the right way and I’m never too aggressive or too loud. I don't “act ghetto” and my braids walk the fine line of being cool, but not too much. My skin is dark, but not too dark and I’m pretty — “for a Black girl.”

As quickly as I learned about my palatability, I learned with the same swiftness, that it wouldn’t save me from experiencing racism, discrimination and micro-aggressions. Being palatable shields me from nothing. If anything, it reminds me that no matter how far I go in life, no matter how much education or wealth I may accumulate, my skin tone, my hair texture, my features and my Blackness can become a weaponized insult in the blink of an eye.

View photos Portrait of Kedean Smith. Illustration by Victoria Morris. More

