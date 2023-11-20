Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Palantir Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.01 = US$36m ÷ (US$4.2b - US$689m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Palantir Technologies has an ROCE of 1.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 8.1%.

In the above chart we have measured Palantir Technologies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Palantir Technologies.

The Trend Of ROCE

Palantir Technologies has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses four years ago, but now it's earning 1.0% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 301% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 16%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

The Bottom Line

To the delight of most shareholders, Palantir Technologies has now broken into profitability. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last three years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Palantir Technologies that you might find interesting.

