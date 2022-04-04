Palace Teases Collaboration With Calvin Klein

Following its collaborations with Reebok and Crocs, Palace is now gearing up for a new partnership with Calvin Klein.

Arriving as part of the streetwear brand's Spring 2022 lineup, the collection was teased through a video clip of a billboard in New York City that shows an updated version of Palace's signature triangular logo. Meanwhile, another video shows Hollywood veteran Joan Collins saying, "I wouldn't wear it myself," although she does seem to like the collaboration.

Peep the teasers below and stay tuned as we learn more about the Calvin Klein x Palace collection.