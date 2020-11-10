Palace Skateboards x Whitney Houston: you’ll wanna dance with somebody when you see Palace’s new launch

In conjunction with her gaining a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Palace Skateboards is releasing a collection in tribute to Whitney Houston.

The streetwear brand, which many see as the British equivalent of Supreme, has crafted varsity style jackets, jumpers and tees with the words ‘Whitney’ and ‘Houston’ on. Other t-shirts from the ten-piece capsule boast retro pictures of late star on the front.

One hundred per cent of the proceeds from the collection will be donated to the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation, which connects with grassroots programs and initiatives to support youths in need.

During the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s initiation ceremony on Saturday, Houston’s impact was outlined by host and lifelong fan Alicia Keys. “Whitney Houston is one of one,” Keys said during the virtual event, “There is no one like her and there never will be.”

“We are very excited to have collaborated with British streetwear brand Palace skateboards for such a special cause… celebrating Whitney’s legacy and supporting her charitable foundation,” said the singer’s former manager and sister-in-law, Pat Houston. “No doubt she would have loved to have worn it herself!”

This is the latest in a long line of charitable collaborations for Palace. Earlier this year, the streetwear brand created a capsule to support the NHS for Covid-19 relief and last year, it teamed up with the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust to raise awareness around racial and social inequalities.

The Palace Skateboards x Whitney Houston capsule is available online from Friday 13 November.