Palace Shares New Photo of Charles, Camilla, William and Kate on Night Before Queen's Funeral

A new royal portrait has been revealed!

The British royals debuted a new portrait on Saturday of King Charles III, The Queen Consort and The Prince and Princess of Wales.

The new portrait, showing the four royals side by side in all-black mourning clothes, was taken at Buckingham Palace on the night before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Sept. 18. The photo was taken on the night they hosted world leaders who traveled to London for the funeral at a reception at Buckingham Palace.

Charles, 73, was officially proclaimed the reigning monarch of the United Kingdom on Sept. 10. In the televised ceremony, the Accession Council made the official proclamation of King Charles in the State Apartments of St. James's Palace in London.

Watched by Prince William — in his first official role as Prince of Wales — and Queen Camilla, the proclamation was read to the Privy Council (comprising senior Cabinet ministers, judges and leaders of the Church of England) in the palace's Picture Gallery: "The crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George," the clerk to the council read.

"We... do now hereby with one voice and consent of tongue and heart publish and proclaim that the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now by the death of our late Sovereign of happy memory become our only lawful and rightful liege lord, Charles III."

Last month, a poignant portrait of the new monarch was released, showing the King hard at work in Buckingham Palace with the famous red box of documents needing his attention on Sept. 11, just three days after Queen Elizabeth's death.

In a scene so often associated with Queen Elizabeth, King Charles sat at a desk and attended to the daily dispatch of papers from leaders around the U.K., Commonwealth and world.

Behind Charles was a black and white photograph of his late parents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. It was given by the couple to her father, King George VI, for Christmas in 1951 — the last holiday season before he died in February 1952.

In addition, William and Kate, both 40, were made Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III just one day after the Queen's death on Sept. 8. Staying true to their new titles, the couple traveled to Wales as soon as was practically possible — just a day after the royal mourning period ended.

It was a particularly poignant visit. Those who know the couple have likened their time there in the early years of their marriage to the time the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip enjoyed in Malta.

Those close to William and Kate also say Wales has a special place in the couple's hearts — rooted in their first home where they lived when Prince George was born and reflected in their decision to take George and Princess Charlotte to Cardiff during the weekend celebrating the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Prince and Princess of Wales smile to members of the public during a visit to Holyhead Marine Cafe and Bar in Holyhead, Wales, where they are meeting representatives of small businesses and organisations, including the Coastguard and Sea Cadets

They began their trip in Anglesey, in the northwest of Wales, where they lived together as newlyweds in 2010 and as new parents after the birth of Prince George while William worked as a search and rescue helicopter pilot with the Royal Air Force.

As their visits took place, any plans for a large-scale investiture like William's father Charles had in July 1969 were far from their minds. The royal couple is more interested in continuing to deepen their bonds with the Welsh people and representing, and celebrating, the modern nation of Wales. They also plan to return to Wales before the end of the year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales last made an official visit to the country in June as part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee weekend, celebrating her historic 70 years on the throne. They visited Cardiff and were joined by two special guests: their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The day was especially poignant for George, who is set to become the next Prince of Wales after his father. The visit mirrored Prince William's first official trip to Wales when he was around the same age. In March 1991, Prince William joined his parents, Princess Diana and Charles, in Cardiff. The excited crowds handed the young prince daffodils — the Welsh national flower — as he went on a walkabout outside Llandaff Cathedral.