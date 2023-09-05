Palace punters: the 2023 gig circuit has been filled with royal appearances

(Evening Standard)

Festival season may be finally drawing to a close, but this year has seen live music back in full force following the doom and gloom of the COVID restriction years. And just like us, the royals have been out and about enjoying a good shindig — even King Charles III threw a (sort of) music festival in the shape of his Coronation Concert, drawing in a crowd of 20,000 people, and enlisting the likes of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That.

Queen Camilla and the King in the Royal Box viewing the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Though the Royal Family loves putting on a palace party, many members of the family have also been enjoying themselves lately at shows that are rather less stately.

Here’s a look at some of the live events that have been drawing in the palace punters:

Sparkle Markle’s So-Fi shakedown with Prince Harry

The prospect of seeing Beyoncé during her critically acclaimed Renaissance Tour would be tempting prospect for anyone – so it may not be a surprise that Queen Bey was not the only throne-worthy figure at her huge world tour.

Beyonce performing at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff (Andrew White/Live Nation/PA) (PA Media)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are the latest examples of this year’s increasing trend of royals letting their hair down at live music events, as the couple attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour for its first stop at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on September 1.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked in high spirits during Beyoncé’s high-energy world tour, at one point sharing a warm embrace, as the couple and their group were seen dancing the night away, along with thousands of fans at the California concert.

Meghan Markle vibing to “Diva” at Beyoncé’s #RENAISSANCEWorldTour show last night in LA. pic.twitter.com/gFyLrIY4ZK — RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) September 2, 2023

Decked out in a silver-themed outfit, as per the request of Queen Bey, who encouraged crowds to wear the colour to her show, Meghan Markle was even seen strutting her stuff during the singer’s hit track Diva, mixed with American rapper Lil Uzi Vert’s 2023 stomper Just Wanna Rock – with a video of the light-hearted moment circulating social media.

Then, just three days later, Markle returned to watch Beyoncé’s second LA performance, which fell on the singer’s 42nd birthday. Markle attended the show with friends Kerry Washington (Django Unchained, Scandal) and Destiny’s Child’s Kelly Rowland.

For Meghan Markle, music event appearances are becoming a regular occurrence. Just last month, the royal was also spotted at mega-star Taylor Swift’s blockbuster Era’s Tour on August 8, also taking place at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, attending with her close pal Lucy Fraser.

At one point, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted jumping out of her seat during Taylor Swift’s Fearless era, as she launched into fan-favourite 2008 hit You Belong With Me.

From Bucks to bubbly — Kate’s stint at round-the-clock rave

Seeing royals at in-demand music events is becoming less of a novelty as of late – in August, Kate Middleton was also spotted letting her hair down, without her husband Prince William, at Houghton Festival in Norfolk.

Kate Middleton attends a party at Houghton Hall in 2016 (Getty Images)

The four-day weekender, which took place August 10-13, is the brainchild of DJ Craig Richards, and is famous for its 24-hour stages. The event accommodated the Princess of Wales, who attended with a group of pals, as well as a string of security guiards. She was spotted letting her hair down at the dance music festival’s uber-chic Turntable and Napkin restaurant.

According to reports, the Princess of Wales was initially hesitant to attend the event but was eventually convinced to attend while dining with her close friends the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley, David Cholmondeley and Rose Hanbury. The couple happen to be the owners of the Houghton Hall Estate, where the festival is held.

one of the boys snapped kate middleton @ houghton 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JRQjNywXdf — Jazz (@JazzWild_) August 15, 2023

A source previously told the Evening Standard that Kate was in high spirits, enjoying spicy margaritas, eating affogato, and chatting away with the other members of her party. Her companions apparently carted in a huge bottle of AIX rosé and, together with Kate, left the festival restaurant staff a £700 tip.

Royal Ascot’s afterparty Prince

Prince William has also proved he’s no stranger to a party, stepping out to KOKO Camden on June 23, with close pal and godfather to Prince Louis Guy Pelly after a day of races at Royal Ascot.

The heir-to-the-throne enjoyed himself at the house and disco music themed night in a private box, where the Prince of Wales was seen cutting shapes with friends with a drink in hand, though the Princess of Wales was not in attendance.

Prince William and Kate attended Royal Ascot on June 23 (AFP via Getty Images)

Images of Will’s night on the town, revealed by MailOnline, circulated the internet, with electronic music blaring as the future King danced the night away on the balcony of the iconic London venue, just two days after his 41st birthday.

Glastonbury’s heir of the dog

On the same weekend, Princess Beatrice was spotted at Glastonbury Festival, which took place June 21-25. She was seen greeting her friends in the hospitality section, on the final day of the five-day festival, which saw headliner Sir Elton John taking to the Pyramid Stage. The show was billed as his final UK gig following his Farewell world tour.

This wasn’t Princess Beatrice’s first rodeo at the world-famous Pilton-based festival. She attended 2022’s edition with her property developer husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, dining at the festival’s high-end on-site Pony Bistro restraunt.