Palace Pays Tribute to the UK Club Scene With Nostalgic EVISU Collaboration

Palace and EVISU have teamed up for their third collaboration, paying tribute to the UK's prolific club scene from the late '90s and early 2000s.

A core denim staple during the noughties era, EVISU's resurgence has infiltrated modern streetwear and Y2K style, making it the perfect collaborator for the London-based label. Celebrating the brand's signature shapes, the collection features the type one denim jacket and five-pocket jeans, arriving in camo prints and complete with cherry blossom embroidery.

The collection also comprises a 100% lambswool Cowichan cardigan, featuring jacquard fabrics from the denim imprint's archive, alongside graphic T-shirts with Evisu logos and heart iconography. Elsewhere, the collaboration boasts dual-branded hoodies with applique along with a selection of denim and camo trucker hats.

To celebrate the duo's third team-up, Palace and EVISU developed a short film featuring Palace pro skateboarders Rory Milanes and Charlie Birch, alongside British club icons DJ Anz, Grime MC D Double E and the Heartless Crew.

Take a look at the vibrant offering above, ahead of its online launch on April 14 on Palace's website. The collection will launch in Japan and China on April 15.