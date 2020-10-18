Palace forward Jordan Ayew ‘feeling fine’ after missing Brighton draw with Covid

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew says he is “feeling fine” and not suffering any symptoms after missing the 1-1 derby draw with Brighton due to a positive coronavirus test.

Palace were denied all three points at Selhurst Park after Albion substitute Alexis Mac Allister scored a 90th-minute equaliser to cancel out Wilfried Zaha’s first-half penalty.

Ghana forward Ayew, who scored the winner when the rivals met in February, was notable by his absence.

Sadly, I have tested positive for Covid-19 & have begun my quarantine in line with the health guidance. Thankfully, I am feeling fine & do not have any symptoms 🙏🏾 I will be cheering the boys on from home & look forward to being back on the pitch soon 💪🏽🔴🔵 Stay safe 🙌🏾♥️ — Jordan Ayew (@jordan_ayew9) October 18, 2020

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson revealed after the game that Covid-19 was the reason for the omission, with the player later sharing news of his self-isolation on social media.

“Sadly I have tested positive for Covid-19 and have begun quarantine in line with the health guidance,” tweeted Ayew.

“Thankfully, I am feeling fine and do not have any symptoms.

“I will be cheering on the boys from home and look forward to being back on the pitch soon. Stay safe.”

Ayew had been away with his country during the international break. Manager Hodgson expressed frustration at the situation.

“Unfortunately he tested positive in our last test on Friday for Covid. He’s been away with Ghana, which we weren’t exactly delighted to have to accept he had to do,” said Hodgson.

“Like several other Ghanaian players, I believe, when they’ve gone back to their clubs they’ve tested positive. And now we have the guidelines before we see him again.”

View photos Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister (centre) celebrates his late equaliser (Peter Cziborra/PA) More

Without Ayew, Palace looked set to return to winning ways after successive defeats following Zaha’s 19th-minute penalty, awarded for Tariq Lamptey’s adjudged foul on Michy Batshuayi.

The spot-kick was the Eagles’ only attempt on goal all afternoon and dominant Albion deservedly levelled when Mac Allister drilled home his maiden Premier League goal late on with the help of a deflection.

There was sill time for further drama as Brighton captain Lewis Dunk was shown a straight red card three minutes into injury time for a two-footed lunge on Gary Cahill.

Hodgson was frustrated his team were unable to hold out and secure bragging rights.

“Unfortunately these things happen. It was quite a big deflection which took the ball past (Vicente) Guaita and gave them the equalising goal which I am sure they will say they deserved,” he said.

“There was no quarter given, both teams fought hard. We came so close to taking the glittering prize but we were robbed of it right at the very end.

“But we weren’t robbed, if you like, of a result because in terms they asked a lot of questions of our defence.

View photos Wilfried Zaha (centre) gave Palace the lead (Mike Hewitt/PA) More

Story continues