Pal Who Allegedly Cut Baby From Woman’s Stomach Shot Her Wedding Photos

Reagan Simmons Hancock was ecstatic about having a new baby, a daughter named Braxlynn who was due next month. “I’m so ready for Brax to be here,” the 21-year-old Texas mom recently told a friend. “I’m scared she’s fixing to come faster. I feel like she’s going to be here before November.”

That friend, Abby Mathis, remembers telling Reagan, “Let’s pray she stays in there as long as she can so she’s extremely healthy.”

But Reagan’s and her unborn baby’s lives would be cut short days later, on Oct. 9—when another so-called friend, Taylor Rene Parker, allegedly killed her, snatched her unborn child from her belly, and fled before a state trooper pulled her over.

According to police, Parker told the Texas trooper she had just had a baby on the side of the road and the newborn wasn’t breathing. The 27-year-old was then transported by ambulance to a hospital in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, where the baby was pronounced dead. Parker was taken into custody after an investigation by Texas and Oklahoma authorities.

Parker is accused of killing Reagan at the New Boston home she shared with her husband, Homer, and 3-year-old daughter, Kynlee. According to Reagan’s Facebook posts, Parker spent time with the victim—and even delivered her a baby gift and Starbucks coffee the day before the alleged murder.

Parker and Reagan were Facebook friends. But the women also spent time together offline, including last year when the alleged killer snapped engagement photos with Reagan, Homer and Kynlee, and wedding photos for the family months later.

“Love my little family,” Reagan said in a caption for what appears to be a July 2019 engagement photo, picturing Kynlee in the foreground wearing a shirt with the words: “Mommy, will you marry my Daddy?”

“My fav family,” commented Parker, who goes by Taylor Morton on Facebook.

“Thank you so much for everything!!” Reagan replied. Homer chimed in too, “Thanks for taking such great pictures!”

“Y’all are so welcome,” Morton said.

Meanwhile, Reagan’s mother, Jessica Brookes, told The Daily Beast that Parker took photographs at her daughter’s wedding in September 2019 at the Elliott Lake recreation area at a Texarkana military park.

Brookes could not comment on the relationship between Parker and her daughter. But friends shared screenshots of Facebook photos that Parker had shared in September 2019 with the words: “Fun time at the Hancock wedding.”

“Our family is our family—the heart and soul of us, and a big piece of that’s gone,” Brookes said in an interview on Tuesday. “And we can never get it back.

“Everybody says you can have memories,” Brookes added. “Well, you don’t want to just have memories. You want to have your baby. And we never got to meet Braxlynn. We’re in pieces. I’d never wish this on anyone.”

In one Facebook post, Brookes said she found her daughter mortally wounded. In a separate post, Reagan’s grandmother said the alleged killer attacked Reagan while little Kynlee was asleep in her bed.

Police responded to a 911 call at the Hancock residence Oct. 9 around 10:20 a.m. and found Reagan, who died after Braxlynn was removed from her body.

Reagan was Brookes’ first-born child, someone she spoke to every day, even texting her good morning, I love you and goodnight. “If you were her friend, if you were someone she trusted, she loved you with all of her heart,” Brookes told The Daily Beast. “She wanted to help everybody she could.”

