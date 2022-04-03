Pakistan's PM faces tough challenge with no-confidence vote

·4 min read

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s embattled prime minister faces a no-confidence vote in Parliament on Sunday and the opposition says it has the numbers to win after Imran Khan's allies and partners in a fragile coalition abandoned him.

The opposition needs a simple majority of 172 votes in Pakistan's 342-seat Parliament to unseat Khan, a cricket star turned conservative Islamic politician. Khan's small but key coalition partners along with 17 of his own party members have joined the opposition to oust him.

The vote is expected to be held Sunday after Parliament is scheduled to convene at 11:30 a.m. (0630 GMT), but Pakistan's Parliamentary rules allow for three to seven days of debate. The opposition says it has the numbers for an immediate vote, but Khan's party could force a delay.

On Sunday, giant metal containers blocked roads and entrances to the capital's diplomatic enclave and to Parliament and other sensitive government installations in the capital. A defiant Khan called for supporters to stage demonstrations countrywide to protest the vote.

Khan has accused the opposition of being in cahoots with the United States to unseat him, saying America wants him gone over his foreign policy choices that often favor China and Russia. Khan has also been a strident opponent of America’s war on terror and Pakistan’s partnership in that war with Washington.

Khan has circulated a memo which he insists provides proof that Washington conspired with Pakistan's opposition to unseat him because America wants “me, personally, gone ... and everything would be forgiven.”

A loss for Khan would give his opponents the opportunity to form a new government and rule until elections, which are scheduled to be held next year. The opposition could also choose to call early elections.

Pakistan's main opposition parties, whose ideologies span the spectrum from left to right to radically religious, have been rallying for Khan's ouster almost since he was elected in 2018.

Khan's win was mired in controversy amid widespread accusations that Pakistan's powerful army helped his Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (Justice) Party to an election win.

Asfandyar Mir, a senior expert with the Washington-based U.S. Institute of Peace, said the military's involvement in the 2018 polls undermined Khan's legitimacy from the outset.

“The movement against Imran Khan’s government is inseparable from his controversial rise to power in the 2018 election, which was manipulated by the army to push Khan over the line,” said Mir. “That really undermined the legitimacy of the electoral exercise and created the grounds for the current turmoil. ”

Pakistan's military has directly ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 75-year history, overthrowing successive democratically elected governments. For the remainder of that time it has indirectly manipulated elected governments from the sidelines.

The opposition has also accused Khan of economic mismanagement, blaming him for rising prices and high inflation. Still, Khan's government is credited with maintaining a foreign reserve account of $18 billion and bringing in a record $29 billion last year from overseas Pakistanis.

Khan's anti-corruption reputation is credited with encouraging expatriate Pakistanis to send money home. His government has also received international praise for its handling of the COVID-19 crisis and implementing so-called “smart lockdowns” rather than countrywide shutdowns. As a result, several of Pakistan's key industries, such as construction, have survived.

Khan's leadership style has often been criticized as confrontational.

“Khan’s biggest failing has been his insistence on remaining a partisan leader to the bitter end,” said Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia Program at the Washington-based Wilson Center.

“He hasn’t been willing to extend a hand across the aisle to his rivals,” said Kugelman. “He’s remained stubborn and unwilling to make important compromises. As a result, he’s burned too many bridges at a moment when he badly needs all the help he can get.”

Khan’s insistence there is U.S. involvement in attempts to oust him exploits a deep-seated mistrust among many in Pakistan of U.S. intentions, particularly following 9/11, said Mir.

Washington has often berated Pakistan for doing too little to fight Islamic militants even as thousands of Pakistanis have died in militant attacks and the army has lost more than 5,000 soldiers. Pakistan has been attacked for aiding Taliban insurgents while also being asked to bring them to the peace table.

“The fact that it has such easy traction in Pakistan speaks to some of the damage U.S. foreign policy has done in the post 9/11 era in general and in Pakistan in particular,” said Mir. “There is a reservoir of anti-American sentiment in the country, which can be instrumentalized easily by politicians like Khan.”

Kathy Gannon, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Floods leave Brazilian city devastated

    STORY: Heavy rains caused mudslides that killed at least eight people, including six from the same family, in the south of Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state, local authorities and the fire department said on Saturday (April 2).Rio de Janeiro has been hit by inclement weather over the past few weeks, with landslides and flooding killing some 240 people in roughly one month in the northern Petropolis area, authorities said on March 23.

  • Ukraine sees openings as Russia fixed on besieged Mariupol

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of Ukraine’s besieged southeastern coast awaited possible evacuation Sunday as the country’s president said Russia’s obsession with capturing a key port city had left it weakened and created opportunities for his military. Two loud explosions were heard in Odesa on the Black Sea early Sunday and black smoke was seen rising above the city. There was no official information about what caused the explosions in Ukraine’s largest port where its navy is headquartered. Wi

  • Opposition vows end to Orban's autocratic rule in Hungary

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A diverse coalition of opposition parties made their final appeal to Hungarian voters on Saturday ahead of the country's fiercely fought election that will decide whether nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban continues his autocratic rule for a fourth consecutive term. Several hundred supporters of the six-party coalition, United For Hungary, gathered in the rain in central Budapest one day before the vote on Sunday. The movement's leader, Peter Marki-Zay, said this na

  • Ben Simmons reportedly files grievance against 76ers to recoup $20 million salary

    The saga between Ben Simmons and the Sixers is still somehow not over.

  • Trump told a Gays for Trump supporter that they didn't look gay at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser

    A video shows Donald Trump telling a Gays for Trump supporter that they did not look gay during a fundraiser at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

  • Live updates | Zelenskyy: Troops shell retreating Russians

    LVIV, Ukraine – President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian troops retaking areas around Kyiv and Chernihiv are not allowing Russians to retreat without a fight, but are “shelling them. They are destroying everyone they can.” Zelenskyy, in his Saturday night video address to the nation, said Ukraine knows Russia has the forces to put even more pressure on the east and south of Ukraine. “What is the goal of the Russian troops? They want to seize the Donbas and the south of Ukraine,” he said. “Wh

  • Trump Moons Over Jen Psaki's 'Really Beautiful Red Hair' At Michigan Rally

    She's leaving the White House and heading to MSNBC because "they need a redhead," Trump declared.

  • Social media platforms blocked in Sri Lanka

    Sri Lanka has restricted access to major social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter, internet monitoring organisation NetBlocks said on Sunday, after the government imposed a curfew to tackle growing unrest amid an unprecedented economic crisis. "Real-time network data show Sri Lanka has imposed a nationwide social media blackout, restricting access to platforms including Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Instagram as emergency is declared amid widespread protests," NetBlocks said in a tweet.

  • Local Residents Join Cleanup Efforts in Kharkiv

    Residents of Kharkiv, Ukraine, cleaned rubble from the streets of the city’s eastern Obriy neighborhood on April 1, working to clear damage caused by fighting in the area.Moscow’s forces have been unable to capture Kharkiv, and instead have spent over a month launching indiscriminate attacks in the country’s second-largest city, reducing many structures to rubble.According to the United Nations, at least 1,276 civilians have been killed since Russia launched military operations across Ukraine on February 24, though officials believe the true toll is much higher. Human Rights Watch reported this week that Russian forces had deployed antipersonnel mines in the Kharkiv region, weapons banned under the 1997 international Mine Ban Treaty. While Ukraine is a signatory, Russia is not.This video, released by Suspilne Kharkiv, the regional outlet of Ukraine’s public broadcaster, shows local workers and residents cleaning up in the Obriy neighborhood on Friday. Credit: Suspilne Kharkiv via Storyful

  • Zelensky on facing down Russian invasion: 'God chooses what we can endure'

    In a Friday interview with Fox News host Bret Baier, Ukrainian President Volydymyr Zelensky described the personal experience of leading through the Russian invasion of his homeland, which has separated him from his wife and two children.

  • Hungarians vote on Orban's 12-year rule in tight ballot overshadowed by Ukraine war

    The odds are slightly in favour of Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, one of Europe's longest-serving leaders, extending his 12-year rule in an election on Sunday, helped by his government's firm control over state media. The war in Ukraine has upset Orban's plans and forced him into uncomfortable manoeuvring at home after more than a decade of close ties with Moscow. It has also changed the conversation in Hungary in the final stretch to the ballot.

  • Ukrainians curse Russian invaders as dead civilians found in liberated towns

    As Ukraine claimed its forces had retaken all areas around Kyiv, the mayor of a liberated town said 300 residents had been killed during a month-long occupation by the Russian army, and victims were seen in a mass grave and still lying on the streets. Ukraine's troops have retaken more than 30 towns and villages around Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said on Saturday, claiming complete control of the capital region for the first time since Russia launched its invasion. At Bucha, a town neighbouring Irpen, just 37 km (23 miles) northwest of the capital, Reuters journalists saw bodies lying in the streets, and the hands and feet of multiple corpses poking out of a still open grave at a church ground.

  • You’ll Always Find a Box of Havanna Alfajores in My Carry-On

    Crumbly, chocolaty, and sticky-sweet, these Argentine cookies are a taste of my childhood.

  • Britain could get seven new nuclear power stations by 2050

    Britain could build up to seven new nuclear power stations as part of a radical expansion of homegrown energy following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, the Business Secretary has said.

  • China says not deliberately circumventing sanctions on Russia

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China is not deliberately circumventing sanctions on Russia, a senior Chinese diplomat said on Saturday, a day after the European Union warned Beijing against allowing Moscow to work around measures imposed after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Wang Lutong, director-general of European affairs at China's foreign ministry, told reporters that China is contributing to the global economy by conducting normal trade with Russia.

  • China reports highest COVID new daily cases since Feb 2020

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China on Sunday reported a total of 13,287 new daily cases for April 2, the highest level since February 2020, with the majority in northeastern Jilin province and the financial hub of Shanghai which has virtually locked down the entire city. The country reported 1,506 confirmed coronavirus cases in the previous day, the national health authority said on Sunday, down from 2,129 a day earlier. But the number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, surged to 11,781 on Saturday compared with 7,869 a day earlier.

  • Gary Trent Jr. makes it clear Raptors have higher ambitions than play-in game

    Gary Trent Jr. met with reporters after the Raptors beat the Magic for their fifth straight win. He discussed how team chemistry impacts on-court success, what he’s been seeing out of Fred VanVleet lately, and how Toronto is setting the bar much higher than the play-in game. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ukrainian port city attacked by missiles, residents await evacuation

    Survivors of liberated towns recount violence of retreating Russians Ukraine to get first wartime tank transfer ahead of 'heavy' battles Hardcore Ukrainian soldiers resort to street fights in Mariupol 'hell' Poland's 'miracle' of welcoming 2m refugees in three weeks Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Partygate fines mean police believe law was broken, policing minister suggests

    Kit Malthouse also said he believes Boris Johnson will probably declare if he is issued with a fixed-penalty notice.

  • The Big Deal That Could Make Sun Life Stock Attractive

    Here's why investors in Sun Life (TSX:SLF)(NYSE:SLF) stock may want to sit pretty with this investment right now. The post The Big Deal That Could Make Sun Life Stock Attractive appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.