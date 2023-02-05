Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan's ex-president, dies aged 79

·1 min read
Former President of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf
Former President of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf

Pakistan's former president General Pervez Musharraf, who seized power in a coup in 1999, has died aged 79.

The former leader - who was president between 2001 and 2008 - died after a long illness, a statement from the country's army said.

He had survived numerous assassination attempts, and found himself on the front line of the struggle between militant Islamists and the West.

He supported the US "war on terror" after 9/11 despite domestic opposition.

In 2008 he suffered defeat in the polls and left the country six months later.

When he returned in 2013 to try to contest the election, he was arrested and barred from standing. He was charged with high treason and was sentenced to death in absentia only for the decision to be overturned less than a month later.

He left Pakistan for Dubai in 2016 to seek medical treatment and had been living in exile in the country ever since.

In the statement confirming the death, the military said it expressed its "heartfelt condolences" and added: "May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to bereaved family."

Pakistan's President Arif Ali prayed "for eternal rest of the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss", his office said in a statement cited by AFP news agency.

