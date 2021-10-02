Pakistani Comedy Star Umer Sharif No More, Kapil Sharma Offers Condolences

Popular Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif passed away at 66 in Germany. Dr Mohammed Faisal, Pakistan's Ambassador to Germany confirmed the news with a tweet on Saturday afternoon.

“With deep sorrow it is announced that Mr. Umer Sharif has passed away. In #Germany. Our deepest condolences to hie family and friends. Our CG is present at the hospital to assist the family in every way,” he posted.

Indian comedian and actor Kapil Sharma offered his condolences on social media. “Alvida legend. May your soul Rest In Peace #UmerShareef,” he tweeted.

"Thank you for the great laughs. Rest in applause," tweeted actor Randeep Hooda while offering his condolences.

According to reports Sharif was on his way to the US for cancer treatment. He was admitted to a hospital in Nuremberg, Germany.

Born on 19 April 1955, Sharif was a hugely successful comedian, director, actor, producer and television personality. He started off as a performer on stage with the popular series Bakra Qistoon Pe and Buddha Ghar Pe Hai, before moving to television. Sharif also appeared as a guest judge on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge with Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shekhar Suman.

