Pakistan vs England, second T20 live: score and latest updates from Karachi

03:42 PM

OVER 3: ENG 24/0 (Salt 9 Hales 15)

Hasnain goes full, wide and fast, racking up three valuable dot balls to start the over as he does teh right-hander for pace. Hales, though, adapts by using his feet, walking across to whip four down to long leg – he would have been plumb had he missed – then backing away to slash six over the slips with a big yahoo through the line.

03:39 PM

OVER 2: ENG 13/0 (Salt 9 Hales 4)

Salt strides down to the first one and takes on long off with a lofted drive. He only just cleared the leaping fielder but clear him he did. Six! Cover cuts off a pokey drive but Salt rotates the strike with a clip down the ground. Hales takes on mid on but doesn't get hold of it , clothing it just beyond the fielder for two. Mid-on is targeted again by Hales with a flicky drive that he chips 3ft short of his dive. They run a single but it's a risky business.

03:35 PM

OVER 1: ENG 3/0 (Salt 2 Hales 1)

Mohammad Hasnain sprints in. Packed house again at the National Stadium. Salt on strike with a slip and a short fine leg who is called into action, first ball, when Hasnain drifts on to Salt's pads and the opener cuffs it round the corner. Fine leg stops the boundary but they run one.

Hasnain reaches 90mph with his second ball and swings it away as Hales swishes at thin air. He gets off the mark next ball with a dab down to third. The breeze is helping the swing. Salt slashes at a wide one and thick edges a single down to deep third man but that's the sum of the damage off the over as Hasnain keeps bowling fast and full, foiling Hales' attempts to pierce the infield.

Mohammad Nawaz will also open the bowling with his slow left-arm, as he did in the first match.

03:28 PM

Winning scores batting first in Karachi

Have been:

203 for five.

205 for three.

200 for six.

172 for eight.

So 200 looks about par.

Anyway, here come the openers. Hasnain will open the bowling.

03:23 PM

The view from above

Nick Hoult reports from the National Stadium

Spidercam is back. The problem with the cables and landing the police helicopter in case of an emergency has been solved - waiting to hear exactly how. Perhaps the chopper is smaller, or they can whip the cables down quicker.

03:15 PM

Moeen on why he's batting first

Wicket (sic*) doesn't look as fresh, there's a lot more cracks and we've got three spinners as well.

* In the words of Richie Benaud, "it's a pitch, Moeen".

03:13 PM

One change for Pakistan

Mohammad Hasnain replaces Naseem Shah:

Pakistan Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir.

03:06 PM

The teams

England Alex Hales, Phil Salt (wk), Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (capt), Sam Curran, David Willey, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.

03:05 PM

One change for England

Liam Dawson replaces Richard Gleeson.

03:03 PM

England have won the toss

And will bat first.

02:44 PM

In other news

02:14 PM

Good afternoon

And welcome to live coverage of the second Twenty20 of seven and the second of four in Karachi during the white-ball segment of England's first tour to Pakistan for 17 years. Although it took them 116 balls to chase down Pakistan's rather modest score on Tuesday, victory, at least following Adil Rashid's dismissal of Babar Azam, never looked in significant doubt ... and the thoroughbred Harry Brook duly led them home.

All the criticism for the Pakistan captain before the game looked misplaced: their problem isn't his strike rate at the top of the order, it's the middle order's inability to slog spin or even read Rashid. While they were giving the impression of walking across a glue trap after the Powerplay, England's quickest bowler, Luke Wood, knocked them over.

Richard Gleeson struggled with a back problem in the first match and is likely to make way today which will give England the opportunity to assess either how Olly Stone's rehabilitation is going or give a debut to Tom Helm. Both can replicate Gleeson's pace which, given the sterility of the pitch, will be necessary should they decide not to try Liam Dawson as the third spinner given Pakistan's travails against Moeen and Rashid. Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Reece Topley may not feature until the three Lahore games ... if at all.

There is some talk of rotation in the batting, too, with Will Jacks or Jordan Cox potentially coming in for Ben Duckett who did well on his recall with a 17-ball 21 but may be fated to play only two or three times on tour because England want to give equal opportunities to each of their three middle-order prospects not in the World T20 squad.

As for Pakistan, I'd like to see Aamer Jamal make his debut - he is one batsman who can consistently score at a strike rate above 150 while Mohammad Hasnain, their third 90mph man, should come in for Naseem Shah who seemed to have a very muddled approach in the first T20, ignoring his blistering natural assets for some Dernbachian obsession with artlessly disguised slower balls.