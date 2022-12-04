Pakistan vs England live: Score and latest updates from day 3 of the 1st Test

Greg Wilcox
·4 min read
Jimmy Anderson and Ben Duckett - AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images
Jimmy Anderson and Ben Duckett - AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images

04:53 AM

OVER 138: PAK 503/7 (Mahmmod 1 Salman 14)

It's Jimmy Anderson with the second over of the day and first ball it's clear that there is some reverse swing BUT it's just gentle reverse swing. You really need Waqar pace to make that reverse swing threatening on a pitch such as this. Third ball of the over Salman could easily take a single but says no, that's the first time he's protected Mahmood. The next ball he does take a single, with a dab to point, reckoning his partner can cope with the last two balls of the over. That he does well.

04:48 AM

OVER 137 : PAK 502/7 (Mahmmod 1 Salman 13)

Salman brings up the 500 second ball of the day, bowled by Leach,  with a push into the leg side. He repeats the trick the very next ball but this time just for a single. Salman can bat, it's the other end that will really excite England, Mahmood is just a blocker. But the tailender copes well with the final three balls of the over.

04:44 AM

So how much chance do you give of England forcing the win?

That late burst yesterday has given them slight hope but there are about 160 overs left in this Test and England need 13 wickets in that time and will bat as well. The pitch isn't really deteriorating but Joe Root's comments after Saturday's play were interesting. Here they are in full.

“With our team and the way we play our cricket we will be making sure we give ourselves a chance of winning the game. We are not really interested in drawing the match. We want to give ourselves the best chance of winning it, and if Pakistan are good enough to beat us, then so be it. We have three big wickets to take, then we will try to crash a few around and try to get to a reasonable total. There’s still a lot of entertaining cricket to play over the next two days.”

07:40 PM

Preview: A slither of hope for England

Not long before the tea interval on the third day I wrote something along the lines of 'bet your house on this Test ending in a draw'. I hope no one followed my advice because (i) you should never bet your house on anything and (ii) since I offered that suggestion the chances of an England victory have greatly increased.

That's thanks to a superb final session for the tourists on day three, during which they took four wickets - deserved reward for their toil throughout the day on a placid pitch that has seen seven centuries scored on it since Thursday.

Ben Stokes' side could so easily have waved the white flag and let the game meander – many teams would have. But funky fields, perseverance and some poor shots by the Pakistan batsmen mean England have a slither – it's still just that – of hope that they can force an unlikely victory.

Ben Stokes congratulates Will Jacks - AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images
Ben Stokes congratulates Will Jacks - AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images

The hosts start the day on 499 for seven, still 158 runs behind England's daunting first-innings total of 657, and early wickets are the order of the day for Stokes' side.

Despite the draw still being the most likely result England only have only one thing on their minds, and that's a win.

"With our team and the way we play our cricket we will be making sure we give ourselves a chance of winning the game,” Joe Root said after the end of Saturday's action.

"We are not really interested in drawing the match. We want to give ourselves the best chance of winning it, and if Pakistan are good enough to beat us, then so be it. We have three big wickets to take, then we will try to crash a few around and try to get to a reasonable total. There’s still a lot of entertaining cricket to play over the next two days.”

Since Stokes and Brendon McCullum joined forces at the start of the summer they have changed the idea of what's possible in Test cricket – not least as seen by the 500 runs scored on day one of this Test. But if they were somehow able to force a victory on this flattest of flat tracks it would perhaps be the most remarkable win of the Bazball era so far.

