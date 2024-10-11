Pakistan vs England player ratings: Joe Root and Harry Brook perfect, Shoaib Bashir struggles

Even after losing balance, Harry Brook flummoxed Pakistan - AP/Anjum Naveed

England pulled off a remarkable victory against Pakistan in the first Test of the three-match series in Multan.

Telegraph Sport rates the players in a historic match that saw records tumble.

Zak Crawley

78

England’s batting line-up looked far more assured with Crawley slotting back in for Dan Lawrence as opener after his injury. At 4-1 in response to 556, England might have been jittery, even on such a benign pitch. Crawley’s breezy 78 set up the record-breaking to come, even if his conversion rate is becoming a frustration. Since last year’s Old Trafford Test, Crawley has passed 50 seven times, but not reached 80. 8/10

Ollie Pope (c)

Nought

So, how many did you get when England scored 823-7 declared? You imagine that Pope will be asked the question a lot in the years to come. But this was his most enterprising display of captaincy yet, marshalling an inexperienced attack to take 20 wickets. 5/10

Joe Root

262 and one for 25

Since the Rajkot Test, when he succumbed to a reverse scoop, Root averages 90.1 in nine games, batting with a quality that few Englishman have ever matched. An apt Test to overtake Alastair Cook’s English record for most Test runs. Maintain this form, and Root could overhaul Sachin Tendulkar’s overall record Test run tally in 2028 or even earlier. 10/10

Ben Duckett

84

After shuffling down the order because of a dislocated finger, Duckett battled injury to once again showed his prowess against spin. 8/10

Harry Brook

317

Ever since his stunning series in Pakistan two years ago, Brook has been capable of the stunning array of shots that he unveiled. What is new is the improved judgment – and how Brook has become one of the fittest members of the side, giving him extraordinary stamina. 10/10

Jamie Smith (wk)

31

Kept impressively, save for a missed stumping at the end of Pakistan’s innings. Will surely never walk out to such a platform with the bat: 703 for four. 7/10

ENGLAND ON THE RAMPAGE! 🔥



Brilliant work from Jack Leach and Jamie Smith 🤝 pic.twitter.com/aC5BPIGtMF — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 10, 2024

Chris Woakes

One for 69 and one for 41, 17*

Bowled with good control in his first away Test since 2022, and took a wicket first ball in the second innings. 6/10

Gus Atkinson

Two for 99 and two for 46, 2

Continued his outstanding start to Test cricket. The second innings dismissal of Babar Azam was a gem. 7/10

Brydon Carse

Two for 74 and two for 66, 9*

An impressive Test debut, showing terrific stamina and heart to go with good pace – and a bouncer that was even dangerous on such a benign pitch. 7/10

Jack Leach

Three for 160 and four for 30

England’s number two spinner was their number one in the match, bowling with excellent control. 8/10

Shoaib Bashir

One for 124 and nought for 32

Struggled as Pakistan, led by Shan Masood, made a conscious ploy to attack his first spell of the game. Bashir could not find his best rhythm thereafter and dropped a catch to boot. 3/10

Pakistan

Abdullah Shafique

102 and nought

A fine century in the first innings; understandably, he seemed frazzled in the second when he was bowled first ball by Woakes. 7/10

Saim Ayub

Four and 25, two for 102

Did rather less batting – and rather more bowling – than he would have hoped. Second innings dismissal, trying to thrash Carse over cover, was egregious. 4/10

Shan Masood (c)

151 and 11

Sparkling first day century made good on his promise to attack. But was bereft of ideas when Pakistan fielded, and was then frenetic in the second innings, surviving two dropped catches before falling for 11. Pakistan have now lost all six of his Tests as captain – how many more will there be? 7/10

Babar Azam

30 and five

Pakistan’s best batsman continued his malaise – worked over by Woakes in the first innings, then succumbing to a fine delivery from Atkinson in the second. 3/10

Saud Shakeel

82 and 29, nought for 14

Left-hander batted with assurance in both innings and now averages 56.2 from his 13 Tests. 6/10

Mohammad Rizwan (wk)

Nought and 10

Experienced wicketkeeper fell cheaply twice and will lament his soft dismissal to Leach in the first innings. 3/10

Salman Agha

104* and 63, one for 118

Batting was far more convincing than his team-mates batting higher up the order. With a Test average of 47, time for a promotion from number seven? 9/10

Aamer Jamal

Seven and 55*, one for 126

Showed fight in Pakistan’s second innings but posed too little threat with his seam. 5/10

Shaheen Shah Afridi

26 and 10, one for 120

Attack leader remains short of his old pace. Since the start of 2022, Shaheen now averages 39.3 in Tests. 4/10

Naseem Shah

33 and six, two for 157

Second ball wicket, then bowled with heart as Pakistan toiled, attacking the stumps. Solid innings as nightwatchman too. 6/10

Abrar Ahmed

Three and did not bat, nought for 174

England’s kryptonite on the 2022 tour was treated with disdain, suffering for his lack of control. 3/10