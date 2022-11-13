Pakistan vs England LIVE: T20 Cricket World Cup final scores and updates after Mohammad Rizwan bowled by Sam Curran

Jack Rathborn
·13 min read
England are one step away from World Cup glory as they take on Pakistan in the T20 final at the MCG this morning. Jos Buttler’s men have hit form at exactly the right time by winning their final two matches in the Super 12s to secure qualification before demolishing India in the semi-finals.

That match saw Chris Jordan and Phil Salt come into the team in place of the injured Dawid Malan and Mark Wood but the changes in personnel didn’t affect England. Adil Rashid (4-0-20-1) and Jordan (4-0-43-3) impressed with the ball to restrict Rohit Sharma’s side to 168-6 before Buttler (80*) and Alex Hales (86*) stormed to the total to give England a 10-wicket win.

If that seems impressive it is nothing compared to Pakistan’s campaign. Babar Azam’s side lost their opening two matches to India and Zimbabwe – both on the final ball of the game – before three consecutive wins saw them sneak through after the Netherlands defeated South Africa. In the semi-final they faced New Zealand and knocked off 153 runs with five balls and seven wickets remaining.

This final is a repeat of the 1992 World Cup which saw Pakistan snatch the trophy from England’s grasp under then captain Imran Khan. Will Babar’s side repeat that feat or can England lift the T20 cup for the second time?

Follow all the action from the T20 World Cup final:

Pakistan vs England

  • Both sides unchanged from semi-finals

  • England win toss and will bowl first in T20 World Cup final

  • Shadab Khan: It’s the best bowling against the best batting

  • Rizwan hesitates and is almost run out by Jordan in the opening over

  • SIX! Rizwan with the first maximum, sending Woakes over the square leg boundary

  • WICKET! Rizwan bowled by Curran for the England breakthrough, 29/1 after 4.2 overs

Pakistan /134 (5.3)

08:31 , Jack Rathborn

Azam times one for no gain, but Pakistan need to see the ball with a bit of a hurry as we reach the second quarter of the innings.

Woakes sent to the boundary, down to fine leg after picking the slower one.

Then chipped up, panic... But it’s safe and Jordan hurries around to keep it to one.

Pakistan 29/1 (5.0) Azam 11 (13), Haris 0 (4) - Rizwan bowled by Curran!

08:25 , Jack Rathborn

A nerve-settler for Pakistan in that last over, they needed it.

Bu Curran breaks through, Rizwan drags on, GONE!

In comes Muhammad Haris...

Haris looking to tickle one down to third man, but can’t find the gap.

And a big swing to the fences! Curran licking his lips, this will be fun at the very least. Haris will not go with any regrets it seems.

Another dot ball to end it, Curran with superb work to give up just one run and take a wicket.

Pakistan 28/0 (4.0) - Azam 11 (13), Rizwan 15 (13)

08:19 , Jack Rathborn

MASSIVE! That’ll work after a slow start, Rizwan sweeps one to square leg for SIX!

Woakes responds well though, three runs from the next four balls, in the block hole.

Azam whips one to the onside, it’s not timed again, but they’ll hurry for three. Good running.

Pakistan 16/0 (3.0) - Azam 6 (10), Rizwan 7 (9)

08:15 , Jack Rathborn

Sam Curran in for England in the first change, a drifter that goes across.

And again, Babar can only get one with this drive, Livingstone picks it up nicely.

There’s frustration creeping in for Pakistan, England bowling well here.

Pakistan 12/0 (2.0) - Azam 5 (6), Rizwan 4 (7)

08:10 , Jack Rathborn

Woakes in for England, Babar looking for the cover drive.

It’s then whipped to the leg side for a single.

Rizwan struggling to time it early, with the strike rotated for a couple more to the total.

Pakistan 8/0 (1.0)

08:03 , Jack Rathborn

Nice shape and swing from Stokes, but that’s a no ball to kick things off.

Free hit coming, Pakistan fans love that!

Another free hit coming, oh dear, Stokes shakes his head, Marais Erasmus signals once again.

Some venom there with the bounce, a dot ball. A good response.

Drama! England could have a runout, Jordan launches, Rizwan would be gone if it clatters the stumps, he’s well out, but Pakistan survive.

Azam with a nice cut and grabs three runs, 8/0 after one then.

Pakistan vs England: T20 World Cup Final

08:02 , Jack Rathborn

Here we go then, let the drama commence.

It’s Ben Stokes to Mohammad Rizwan...

Pakistan vs England: T20 World Cup Final

08:00 , Jack Rathborn

Pakistan vs England: T20 World Cup Final

07:54 , Jack Rathborn

Morgan: “It’s the most incredible feeling [to walk out in a World Cup final]. You just want the first ball to be bowled, the match to start and get down to business.

“England have the majority of family and friends here, it’s an incredible journey they’ve been to.”

England vs Pakistan: T20 World Cup Final Latest Odds

07:52 , Jack Rathborn

Match winner

  • Pakistan: 13/8

  • England 8/15

Most Runs

  • Babar Azam 11/2

  • Jos Buttler 11/2

  • Mohammad Rizwan 11/2

  • Alex Hales 13/2

  • Phil Salt 9/1

  • Mohammad Haris 10/1

  • Ben Stokes 11/1

  • Shan Masood 11/1

  • Moeen Ali 12/1

  • Iftikhar Ahmed 16/1

  • Harry Brook 18/1

  • Liam Livingstone 18/1

  • Mohammad Nawaz 18/1

  • Shadab Khan 18/1

Most Sixes

  • Pakistan 11/8

  • Tie: 13/2

  • England 4/5

Most Fours

  • Pakistan: 1/1

  • Tie: 10/1

  • England 1/1

England vs Pakistan: T20 World Cup Final

07:48 , Jack Rathborn

Babar and Rizwan vs Hales and Buttler, which opening partnership would you prefer?

Morgan is discussing the different styles here, with Pakistan more of a natural compliment with both players knowing their roles.

Whereas the England pair both attack and then whoever gets off first the other dovetails and compliments them with a more reserved role, spectating almost as their partner goes off.

England vs Pakistan: Both sides unchanged from semi-finals

07:43 , Jack Rathborn

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Muhammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim

England: Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

England vs Pakistan: T20 World Cup Final

07:42 , Jack Rathborn

Pakistan captain Babar Azam: “We would have bowled first today. We want to put runs on the board now and put pressure on England.

“We have good momentum with us and we’ll try and continue that. We’ve come back strongly and we’ll try to continue in that vein.

“We’ve got confidence and the way they team are playing is outstanding.

“History is repeating itself and we’ll try win this match and hold the World Cup.”

Shadab Khan: It’s the best bowling against the best batting

07:40 , Jack Rathborn

Shadab Khan: “We play a lot of good cricket, the last over we didn’t finish it but we’ve done well as a team.

“It’s brilliant, they support us in tough times too. That’s important.

“Against Netherlands also, they’re supporting us, we get motivation as they’re behind us.

“They’re world beaters, they’re world champions, a world class team, world class players.

“We have momentum, it’ll be a good game.

“Definitely, the best bowling attack against the best batting line-up, they know it.”

England win toss and will bowl

07:38 , Jack Rathborn

England have won the toss and will have a bowl, a crucial factor in the game?

England’s T20 World Cup final to be shown on free-to-air TV

07:30 , Michael Jones

England’s T20 World Cup final against Pakistan on Sunday will be made available on free-to-air television in the UK.

Sky Sports is the UK’s exclusive television rights holder at the tournament but the satellite broadcaster has in recent years shared some major sporting events with terrestrial channels.

And they have done so again, striking a deal with Channel 4 to make Sunday’s match available to the nation.

England’s bid to lift the trophy for a second time will be shown live on Sky Showcase and on Channel 4, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

England’s T20 World Cup final to be shown on free-to-air TV

Babar Azam ‘very confident’ after powering Pakistan into World Cup final

07:22 , Michael Jones

Pakistan captain Babar Azam feels more assured in his batting and primed for the T20 World Cup final after returning to form in his side’s seven-wicket win over New Zealand.

Babar is widely regarded as one of the best red and white-ball batters in the world but averaged a meagre 7.8 during the Super 12s group stage of the tournament, amassing just 39 runs in 63 balls.

His lean trot might have continued when his outside edge was grazed from the first delivery he faced by New Zealand seamer Trent Boult but a diving Devon Conway grassed the opportunity.

Babar Azam ‘very confident’ after powering Pakistan into World Cup final

Eoin Morgan ‘really proud’ to see England flourishing under new leadership

07:15 , Michael Jones

Eoin Morgan expressed his pride at England continuing to flourish under a new leadership that maintains the same ideals he adopted when turning the side from also-rans to world champions.

Morgan had an unenjoyable start to his reign as white-ball captain when England crashed out of the group stage of the 2015 50-over World Cup, which was a watershed moment for their ODI and T20 fortunes.

A more expansive and attack-minded philosophy was ushered in by Morgan and success swiftly followed, culminating in their historic 2019 World Cup triumph, before he retired from England duty in June.

Jos Buttler has stepped up from his position as deputy under Morgan, working alongside new head coach Matthew Mott, and England have moved to within two wins of more silverware at the T20 World Cup.

Eoin Morgan ‘really proud’ to see England flourishing under new leadership

‘I’ve got to enjoy it’: Alex Hales plays down England redemption story

07:07 , Michael Jones

Alex Hales poured cold water on his England return as a story of redemption, insisting he is just happy to be back in the set-up after sending them into the T20 World Cup final.

Hales’ positive recreational drugs test on the eve of the 2019 50-over World Cup campaign was one misdemeanour too many and he spent the next three-and-a-half years in the international wilderness.

But Jason Roy’s alarming dip in form in the summer and Jonny Bairstow’s freak golfing injury offered Hales a lifeline and the opening batter has grasped the unexpected opportunity with both hands.

In England’s last two must-win group games against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, Hales played important roles but truly justified his recall in Thursday’s 10-wicket semi-final thrashing of India at Adelaide.

‘I’ve got to enjoy it’: Alex Hales plays down England redemption story

Mark Wood struggling to be fit for England

07:00 , Michael Jones

England fast bowler Mark Wood is struggling to be fit for today’s T20 World Cup final against Pakistan in Melbourne. The 32-year-old missed Thursday’s semi-final win over India with a right hip injury.

He has been the fastest bowler in the tournament and has taken nine wickets in four matches in the Super 12 stage and is a vital part of England’s attack.

“I tried my best to make the last game but I couldn’t bowl at the intensity and speeds required to play for England,” Wood said. “I couldn’t get my hip going. Hopefully if required I can try and get it right for this game - I don’t know if I’ll be able to.

“The team did really well last game - if the captain desperately needs me and I’m fit enough then I’ll put my name in the hat like everyone else.”

T20 World Cup organisers tweak final’s rules

06:53 , Michael Jones

The organisers of the Men’s T20 World Cup have changed the playing regulations for today’s final in Melbourne to allow more time in case of rain stoppages.

The tournament been blighted by the weather with rain affecting a bunch of fixtures during the Super 12 stage and bad weather is forecasted in Melbourne for the next two days.

England meet Pakistan at 08:00 GMT on Sunday and a reserve day is scheduled for Monday but, with more rain forecast, two hours have been added to allow play to continue late into Monday evening.

If a bare-minimum 10-over-per-side contest cannot be played on either of the days then England and Pakistan will be declared joint winners.

England thrash India to reach T20 World Cup final thanks to Alex Hales and Jos Buttler fireworks

06:45 , Michael Jones

England surged into the T20 World Cup final as Alex Hales and Jos Buttler made mincemeat of a potentially tricky chase of 169 to chasten India at Adelaide.

Hales pummelled the shorter square boundaries while Buttler was equally dismissive of India’s bowlers in a record-breaking unbroken stand of 170 as England claimed a scarcely credible 10-wicket win.

India were viewed as marginal favourites to set up a mouthwatering marquee match against Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday but Hales (86 not out off 47 balls) and Buttler (80no off 49 deliveries) disabused them of that notion in jaw-dropping fashion.

England thrash India to reach T20 World Cup final thanks to Hales and Buttler

Pakistan roar into T20 World Cup final with win over New Zealand

06:37 , Michael Jones

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan hit top form in a timely fashion to propel Pakistan into the T20 World Cup final as they overcame New Zealand by seven wickets at Sydney.

The opening pair are widely viewed as two of the best white-ball batters in the world and while they have both had quiet tournaments so far, they flourished when it mattered most against the Black Caps.

A bit of luck was involved as Babar was dropped off his first ball before going on to register 53 off 42 deliveries, taking the sting out of a chase of 153 alongside Rizwan in a 105-run first-wicket stand.

Pakistan roar into T20 World Cup final with win over New Zealand

Pakistan vs England

06:30 , Michael Jones

This is it. The T20 World Cup final. A game which will determine who lifts the trophy and goes down in cricketing history and who goes home deflated and defeated.

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the showpiece fixture of the T20 World Cup where England will take on Pakistan at the MCG.

Both teams have gone through difficult campaigns leading to this stage. Pakistan needed to win their final three Super 12 matches to have any hopes of qualifying for the final four and even then they required the help of the Netherlands - who defeated South Africa - to get them through. Babar Azam’s side improved massively in the semi-final and comfortably knocked out New Zealand have chased down a score of 153 with five balls remaining.

England were in a similar predicament. A rain-affected loss to Ireland put them on the back foot in the Super 12 groups and a washout against Australia meant the needed to defeat New Zealand and Sri Lanka to qualify. Thankfully Jos Buttler’s men rose to the challenge and snuck into the final four where they faced India.

What should have been a closely contested game turned into a one-sided affair as England battered India. They won by 10-wickets with exactly four overs to spare and in T20 cricket that is a spanking.

But who will win today? The fate of matches can flip in an over in T20 cricket and these two sides are well matched. England will be the favourites but on their day Pakistan are capable of beating anyone in the world. This one should be a corker.

