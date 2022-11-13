Pakistan vs England LIVE! T20 World Cup final match stream, latest score, TV and prediction today

Pakistan vs England LIVE!

England this morning are aiming to win their second T20 World Cup title, a feat which would see them become the first team to be both ODI and T20 world champions at the same time. This could be the last dance for a number of the squad - including Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid - though Jos Buttler insists otherwise.

Head coach Matthew Molt is sweating on the fitness of both Mark Wood and Dawid Malan, though Chris Jordan and Phil Salt are ready to deputise at the Melbourne Cricket Ground if required against Pakistan's pace attack, which has been the most formidable at the tournament.

England will know their best chance to make history is to keep star quarter of quicks Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim and leg-spinner Shadab Khan quiet. Follow Standard Sport’s dedicated LIVE blog below, including expert insight and analysis from cricket correspondent Malik Ouzia.

T20 World Cup final latest

Start time: 8am GMT, Melbourne Cricket Ground

How to watch for FREE on UK TV

Prediction: Pakistan or England to win?

England team news: Wood and Malan updates

Here’s Pakistan arriving a little earlier...

07:06 , Malik Ouzia

An hour to go...

06:58 , Malik Ouzia

Still no rain in Melbourne...

The toss will be very interesting. England had had more success batting first of late but historically have preferred chasing and did so brilliantly in the semi-final.

The weather might make that all irrelevant anyways - batting second, and therefore knowing the lay of the land, could be a significant advantage should rain shorten the game.

Rain, rain, go away

06:46 , Malik Ouzia

The big problem for the #T20WorldCupFinal is the weather. Melbourne is right on this convergence zone along which, heavy, slow-moving showers will develop. pic.twitter.com/IUvpwPzgcE — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) November 13, 2022

Pakistan chasing 1992 repeat

06:39 , Malik Ouzia

There are eerie parallels between the Pakistan side that memorably won the 1992 50-over World Cup and the campaign they have had here: early setbacks, three wins in a row to squeak into the knockout rounds and beating New Zealand in the semi-final to set up an MCG showdown against England.

Pakistan will have their fingers crossed history repeats itself as they defeated Graham Gooch’s England 30 years ago. Ramiz Raja, the Pakistan Cricket Board chair, opened the batting on that day and regaled the contemporary side about that famous 22-run win earlier this week in an effort to inspire them.

England have arrived...

06:26 , Malik Ouzia

England team news

06:21 , Malik Ouzia

A couple of issues remain for England who were of course without Mark Wood and Dawid Malan against India, the former complaining of stiffness and the latter having tweaked a groin during England’s final group game against Sri Lanka.

Both trained yesterday but were still rated as unlikely to play, though Jos Buttler did indicate that late calls would be made on both.

“They’re both improving,” Buttler said. “It’s not too many days since they weren’t fit enough for the semi-final, but we’ll give them every chance possible.”

Prediction

06:16 , Malik Ouzia

The bookmakers have England as marginal favourites after their ten-wicket destruction of India in the semi-final and they just about have the recent edge between the sides after that 4-3 series victory on the eve of the tournament.

Pakistan, though, are blessed with probably the best bowling attack in world cricket so it feels like a real toss up.

We’ll plump for England to get it done - just.

How to watch for FREE on UK TV

06:14 , Malik Ouzia

TV channel: Sky have agreed that Sunday’s final can be shown live free-to-air on Channel 4, with coverage beginning at 8am GMT.

The game is also still being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, with the show beginning at the earlier time of 7am.

Live stream: The match can be streamed online for free via the Channel 4 website and All 4, while Sky Sports subscribers can also catch it via the Sky Go app.

Atmosphere building...

06:10 , Malik Ouzia

We are scheduled to get underway at 8am UK time at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and while that hasn’t looked likely for much of the past few days according to the weather forecast, so far things are dry.

Still 80-odd minutes until the toss for that to remain the case but fingers crossed...

Good morning!

06:06 , Malik Ouzia

Hello and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup final between Pakistan and England in Melbourne.

We’re set to get underway at 8am GMT (7pm local time), though there remains a significant threat of rain and thunderstorms.

Stick with us as England try to make history.