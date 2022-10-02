Pakistan vs England live: Score and latest updates from the T20 final - GETTY IMAGES

Pakistan vs England, seventh T20 live: scoreboard

Series decider, Pakistan opt to bowl after winning the toss

England lose their two openers after a quick start

04:07 PM

OVER 6: England 57/2 (Duckett 8, Malan 9)

So unlike their defeats in this series, England have not lost a third wicket in this powerplay. Malan and Duckett have slowed the tempo and done nothing daft against Rauf as Duckett picks up four down to deep backward square aided by mis-field from Pakistan.

04:02 PM

OVER 5: England 48/2 (Duckett 0, Malan 8)

Dawid Malan clearly wants to make amends for his part in that calamitous run out. Salt's departure and manages to cream Hasnain through backward point and then clip fine through the leg-side for successive fours before this two wicket over is complete.

The run out came after Malan had deflected Hasnain behind square on the leg-side, the ball coming off the pad, I believe.

03:59 PM

Wicket!

Salt run out (Shadab Khan)

What a shambles from England!

Dawid Malan flicks one off his pads but he is stationary, as Phil Salt runs down the crease from the non-striker's end. Malan eventually gathered his bearings and told Salt no, but Shadab's direct hit meant Salt was a goner!

He is on his way back..

03:55 PM

WICKET!

Hales lbw b Hasnian 18

Hales considers reviewing the decision momentarily but he decides against it in the end with Hasnain's ball extremely adjacent to the stumps as it nips in a touch, keeps relatively low and strikes the batter across the line.

03:53 PM

OVER 4: England 39/0 (Salt 20, Hales 18)

For the fist team Pakistan stem the England run rate courtesy of Rauf, as he ships only four runs, two singles apiece for Salt and Hales.

Raulf is known for predominately slower delivers to the England openers during that tight over.

03:48 PM

OVER 3: England 35/0 (Salt 18 Hales 16)

Babar Azam takes Nawaz out of the attack and he is replaced by seamer Wasim. Alex Hales is denied his boundary due to a brilliant stop from Rauf at long-off but then he does find the fence from the next three deliveries. So. I'm sure he won't be too disappointed.

He steers the ball down to third man, then hauling Wasim over the leg-side, before then lacing him through extra-cover!

It's all England, with four, four and more fours!

03:43 PM

OVER 2: England 20/0 (Salt 17 Hales 2)

England are really starting how they did on Friday as Salt is able to pull new bowler Mohammad Hasnain for a boundary.

Hasnain beats Salt's outside edge with a lifter delivered next and he felt there was a slight nick as England's opener pushed at the ball. No appeal from his team-mates who disagree, so no review from Pakistan. Wise call from the captain, as there was no bat involved.

03:37 PM

OVER 1: England 13/0 (Salt 11 Hales 1)

Salt picks up where he left on Friday, striking the first boundary of the day and it's taken just two balls as he carves one through the off side.

He then lofts a further boundary fifth ball, over wide mid-on this time, before his leading edge balloons into the off-side and it drops to safety for the last delivery.

03:31 PM

The players are walking out to the middle

Mohammad Nawaz has the new ball.

Packed out stadium, series decider, play....

03:29 PM

Another full house at the Gaddafi Stadium

Nick Hoult reports from Lahore

Every match has been sold out and the atmosphere has been terrific. The Test series will be very different. Crowds for Tests in Pakistan have always been very low. But I understand there will be a few tour groups from England to swell the numbers. The Barmy Army are putting together a trip and a couple of the high end travel groups too. They will be welcomed warmly wherever they go if this series is a yard stick.

03:27 PM

Pakistan captain Babar Azam

We'll try and take early wickets and maintain this dew factor. We're excited to play in front of our fans, they've been amazing and we want to win this series. We have a lot of positive things in this series because our bowlers are bowling very well. We've had different combinations and different plans but they've executed very well. We have a lot of concerns in the middle order so we're looking to step up to finish the series.

03:26 PM

England captain Moeen Ali

We would have bowled first. But if you bat well and big you can put the game out of reach. It's not easy for spinners. If you look at both teams it's been difficult for spin bowling. There's been a lot of dew and these pitches don't spin much.

03:20 PM

So no Mark Wood for England...

Nick Hoult in Lahore

England's selection

This is a surprise officially with a series to win. England are holding Mark Wood back for Australia. Woakes plays his second game, and bowled well the other night as he continues his comeback. Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf are back for Pakistan, who are at full strength.

On the weather

The pitch is the one used in the first game which was slow and low but that was just after heavy rain on Tuesday. Since then it has been dry and very hot so it should be better for batting and England really clicked in the last game so 200 should be in their reach tonight batting first after being sent in.

03:18 PM

Team news in full

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

England: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

03:14 PM

Pakistan make four changes, England one

One change for England with Chris Woakes returning in place of Richard Gleeson in the bowling united

There are a raft of alterations for Pakistan with Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain coming in and Mohammed Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Amer Jamal dropping out.

03:04 PM

Pakistan win the toss

And elect to bowl.

Feels like a good toss to win.

02:56 PM

Nick Hoult's take on Harry Brook and Ben Duckett from Lahore

He has played his way into the side at No 5 with a commanding presence at the crease, his 81 not out in Karachi is the best England innings of the tour so far. With Livingstone doubtful for the early matches of the World Cup due to an ankle injury, Brook’s rise has been timely.

Stokes will return, taking the place of Ben Duckett at four, giving England the left-hander in the middle order and another bowling option, but it is a selection based on reputation rather than numbers.

Stokes has not played a T20 for England since March 2021, and in 34 matches his strike rate of 136 is a long way behind Duckett (158), Salt (164) and Brook (150). His bowling can be expensive, too, and the question is, does he justify a place in the side? What he brings is presence and that cannot be judged with a number value next to it. Duckett has advanced his reputation and taken his opportunity on this tour.

He has almost certainly guaranteed himself a return to Pakistan for the Test series as the spare batsman in the squad (he was called up as reserve for the Oval Test against South Africa after Jonny Bairstow’s injury). He is averaging 50 from six games with a strike rate of 159 and looked very happy on the pitches and facing spin. At 27 he is more mature off the field and coaches say he has realised what he needs to do to succeed at the top.

Duckett had a good reputation against spin but facing it in county cricket compared to Ravichandran Ashwin in India is like playing a different sport. His quick wrists, good footwork and judgment of length allows him to play sweeps, reverse and orthodox, to great effect against the slower bowlers, but he has also shown aggression against pace.

Duckett is not part of the World Cup squad and was surprised to be picked for the opening game of this series but has taken his chance and deepened the pool.

“I’d love to be part of the Test squad, my game is very suited to that squad. It just seems at the minute they let you go and play with freedom, it takes all pressure off, which I think a lot of Test players have struggled with over the last few years because it is extremely hard,” said Duckett.

02:28 PM

Good afternoon

Nick Holt reports from Lahore

And welcome to live coverage of the seventh T20 between Pakistan and England. There are a few big-name England absentees in Pakistan but their Twenty20 World Cup team has taken shape, which apart from the politics and symbolism, was the point of the tour.

Mark Wood will play today’s series decider and in two outstanding fast-bowling performances has proved his return to full fitness. He has emerged on this trip as the crucial match winner with the ball in T20s. He will be even more dangerous on the quick pitches of Australia, and managing his body and workload is the primary task of the management team.

Picking and choosing when he plays and protecting this rare asset in English cricket is vital. Reece Topley’s consistency nails down his place, too, while Moeen Ali has looked very comfortable in the finisher’s role with the bat – scoring 142 runs with only one dismissal and a strike rate of 159.55.

Even though Phil Salt made a career-best 88 off 41 balls in Friday’s pummelling of Pakistan that set up the decider, it is Alex Hales who is ahead of him to open with Jos Buttler in Australia. Buttler has not played here but has sat back and taken it all in as he mulls his options for Australia.

Hales made a useful 27 on Friday, taking the attack to Pakistan when he could have played the percentages, allowed Salt to take the risks and knocked up a nice unbeaten fifty-odd. That is not what Buttler wants from his players, and Hales judged the mood.

It is hard on Salt, who has juggled keeping with opening, and came good at last on Friday, belting the ball with a power seen only from Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone. Salt is an outstanding ball striker and plays that selfless way that is reminiscent of Jason Roy. Hales, though, was picked for his experience and record in the Big Bash and he has done enough in this series with one to play to keep his place when England arrive in Australia next week.

Salt’s other route to a place in the team could be at No 3, but Dawid Malan started to look much better on Friday. Malan is a player who needs practice time in the nets and England have not had a training session since the first match of this series for a combination of logistical reasons or weather.

Malan had a long session before Friday’s match and it showed. His timing was much better and he will stay at No 3, especially in Australia, where he knows the conditions and has a good record. Just seven days will separate the series decider in Lahore today and the first of three T20s against Australia in Perth next Sunday.

It is fitting this series is ending in a winner-takes-all final. The sides have produced good, close contests, by and large, while rotating their players. Pakistan will bring back Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf, and strengthen an attack belted around on Friday.

Play starts at 3.30pm BST. Join us for the toss and team news in the build-up.