Pakistan vs England first T20 live: score and latest updates from Karachi

pakistan v england live 1st t20 score updates karachi - AP Photo/Anjum Naveed

05:44 PM

OVER 5: ENG 43/1 (Hales 16 Malan 12) chasing 159

The lively Dahani continues. If you get the chance to watch Shahnawaz Dahani, you'll warm to his exuberance, pace and skill. He starts with a dot ball at full ratpower, around 89mph, which again, unlike all the other quicks, moves off the pitch, searing away from Malan's bat as he poked forward,

After a pair of singles, Dahani drops short and Malan pulls it for four then ends the over with a lovely, soft-handed dab through third man for another.

05:40 PM

OVER 4: ENG 34/1 (Hales 15 Malan 3) chasing 159

Excellent from Hales who is patient enough to know the ball isn't coming on when the spinner fires a dart into the pitch. He waits and screeches a drive through the three-man ring at cover. Next ball, Hales uses his feet, aims for midwicket and slices it through point for three. He's back with the old Hales mix of the sublime and faintly ridiculous.

05:37 PM

OVER 3: ENG 24/1 (Hales 8 Malan 1) chasing 159

Dahan replaces Naseem. Another right-arm quick but the new ball is flying off the bat. Salt smites his 88mph slot ball down the ground for four but, despite middling a pull, has to depart next ball, looking totally bemused. Dahani then swings one away from Malan who fiddles after it. Dahani appeals for a catch by the keeper but his captain gives him the signal that, from mid-on, he couldn't hear anything. When asked whether he was sure, Dahani waves the chance to review.

Malan whisks a single off his pads and Hales, given one on a fourth stump line but full, swings through the arc, his feet planted, and smears it for four bisecting the two covers.

Salt is out! 🧂❌



What a catch by Haider Ali on the ropes! 🪢#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/IJvz9d7zOJ — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 20, 2022

05:30 PM

Wicket!!

Salt c Haider b Dahani 10 Took on the short ball, hit it well but caught six inches in from the longest boundary at backward square by virtue of Haider's sound hands and dainty footwork to stop him trespassing too close to the rope. FOW 19/1

05:28 PM

OVER 2: ENG 15/0 (Salt 4 Hales 6) chasing 159

Early spin from Pakistan, the slow left-armer Mohammad Nawaz. He starts round the wicket with a well-staffed cover region, three men in a ring at cover point, orthodox cover and extra. Salt finds one of them with his first three balls. The fourth is a dot ball, too, as Nawaz runs round to field at mid-on.

Salt backs away and clubs the fifth ball wide of mid-on for a single.

Nawaz, fast and flat, slams on the brakes.

05:24 PM

OVER 1: ENG 14/0 (Salt 4 Hales 5) chasing 159

Naseem starts fast but too wide and Salt creams a square drive for four. The next ball is a beauty, lifting off a good length, squaring Salt up and the ball kisses the edge. But there's no slip, for whom it would have been a regulation catch. The ball races down to third man and they run a single. Naseen fires the next ball down the legside and Rizwan shakes his head after his desperate, scrambling drive fails to prevent five wides.

Naseem gives Hales, on his return, one in the slot outside off and he flays it in front of point for four.

05:20 PM

England's openers are at the crease

Hales and Salt take guard. Naseem Shah has the new ball.

05:19 PM

England require 159 to win

Given the average score at Karachi over the past five years is 192, Pakistan are miles short of where they should be. Adil Rashid wrestled back control with a fine spell and the left-armers chipped in with slower balls that brought dots before England's quickest bowler, Luke Wood, chipped in on debut.

Luke Wood - AP Photo/Anjum Naveed

Mark Butcher says there is no dew which ought to make bowling easier for Pakistan ... and they do have Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf who bowl 90mph and Usman Qadir, son of the great Abdul, to give it a twirl.

05:10 PM

OVER 20: PAK 158/7 (Khushdil 5 Qadir 0)

Luke Wood is given the final over ahead of his Lancashire team-mate Richard Gleeson and picks up two wickets. No wobble after being walloped for six off the first ball. He ratcheted back pace and length and winkled out Iftikhar and Naseem on the pull to end with 4-0-24-3 on debut.

England took six for 71 off the last 60 balls.

05:07 PM

Wicket!!!

Naseem c Curran b Wood 0 Out first ball after the batsmen crossed, carting a slower ball bouncer down square leg's throat. FOW 157/7

05:05 PM

Wicket!!

Iftikhar c Duckett b Wood 28 Six and out. He pulverised the previous ball but then swished the low full toss into the breeze and Duckett took a good catch a yard in from the rope at deep backward square. FOW 156/6

05:03 PM

OVER 19: PAK 150/5 (Iftikhar 22 Khushdil 3)

Sam Curran strains for the yorker, the ball slips out and Iftikhar pumps the full toss over deep backward square for an enormous six. Curran responds by taking the pace off, which proves an effective tactic, earning him two dot balls off the next four and only two singles are conceded off the other two.

Curran digs the last one in, pace off, and Iftikhar can only cloth it for a single. Good comeback from Curran after that loose opener.

05:00 PM

OVER 18: PAK 141/5 (Iftikhar 14 Khushdil 2)

In fact it knocked off stump out of the ground, only mildly disturbing middle as Nawaz tried to cart it over midwicket. Khushdil is greeted with a slower ball that he jabs out for a single. Iftikhar bunts a single into the offside, Khushdil steers one to third man. A fine yorker is chiselled out by Iftikhar who takes the strike off the final ball, slapping a full toss down the ground.

04:55 PM

Wicket!!!

Nawaz b Wood 4 Quick! Full, 87mph and a good length, it whistles through the gate, knocks back off and middle and silences the crowd again. Maiden wicket for Wood. FOW 137/5

04:55 PM

OVER 17: PAK 137/4 (Naawz 4 Iftikhar 12)

England need to play a third spinner in the next game on this pitch. Willey returns and Iftikhar takes the second ball to the cleaners, smacking a good length ball over wide mid-on for six but the very experienced left-armer reverts to pace off, racking up a dot balls and three milked singles. Two successive wides mean he can't get out of the over as he wished but he finally delivers a legit sixth delivery and Nawaz bunts it down the ground for a single.

04:49 PM

OVER 16: PAK 125/4 (Nawaz 2 Iftikhar 4)

Rashid scrambles minds, drawing mistakes form Masood and then Iftikhar with the googly but the latter's drive turns into a Harrow special, inside-edging it for two down to fine leg.

Rashid ends with 4-0-27-2.

04:47 PM

Wicket!!!

Masood c Gleeson b Rashid 7 Top edges his reverse sweep to short fine leg. FOW 120/4

04:47 PM

OVER 15: PAK 120/3 (Masood 7 Iftikhar 1)

Shan Masood, moving from Derbyshire to Yorkshire next year, plays an elegant inside-out cover drive to launch Moeen for four then drags a drive, as ugly as its predecessor was handsome , for a single. After Rizwan is stumped, Salt whips off the bails when Iftikhar has a swing and a miss at a wide. The umpire had already called wide so it was a bit of sharp practice for Salt tow ait and wait before returning the ball to the bowler and when he saw the new batsman raise his foot, he flicked off the off bail. The umpires say the ball was dead and in any case the foot was grounded but Salt has probably inserted himself up Pakistan's noses with that act.

04:40 PM

Wicket!!!

Rizwan st Salt b Moeen 68 Brilliant. Rizwan on the charge so Moeen darts it in much quicker, beating the opener through the gate and Salt whips off the bails with him stranded by a good yard. FOW 117/3

04:39 PM

OVER 14: PAK 110/2 (Rizwan 66 Masood 1)

The new ball flies off the bat bit after a few overs, taking the pace off makes the batsmen do all the work and that is something Pakistan have been unable to do. Shan Masood, on his T20 debut for Pakistan, can't get the first two balls off the square but he manages to pierce the gap at cover to get off the mark and steal the strike.

Washing machine - Sky Sports

Only six runs have come off the last two overs.

04:34 PM

Wicket!!!

Haider c Willey b Curran 11 Pick up shot, off the top edge, caught at deep backward square. FOW 109/2

04:33 PM

OVER 13: PAK 107/1 (Rizwan 65 Haider 10)

Willey goes for slower balls at the start of his over and Haider has to wait for it before tapping it for a single through mid on. Two yorkers earn Willey dot balls – as does his fine fielding off his won bowling. Another yorker is hit along the ground to extra-cover, allowing no chance of a run. Rizwan walks down, Willey bangs it in, sliding it across him and he can only cuff it for a single to midwicket. Excellent comeback from Willey, just three singles off the over, the last off a slow low full toss mistimed to the long on sweeper.

04:28 PM

OVER 12: PAK 104/1 (Rizwan 64 Haider 8)

Rizwan brought up his fifty with his first six and Pakistan's hundred with his second, swiping a sweep into the long pasture at cow corner. Rashid shakes his head but smiles, knowing it was premeditated and all bottom hand. Could have gone anywhere as he had to stretch to fetch it but he middled it.

Willey is coming back on.

04:25 PM

OVER 11: PAK 93/1 (Rizwan 56 Haider 5)

Gleeson is back on after the drinks break. David Gower is on the world feed alongside Wasim and Waqar and Mark Butcher. He is currently asking KFC to be more generous in their offer to the flood relief charities.

Rizwan shovels a single down to fine leg, Rashid, who is called into action twice more as Gleeson takes the pace off and bangs it into the pitch. All hoicks and controlled pulls into the legside. Six singles off the over, which counts as a triumph.

Adil Rashid - AP Photo/Anjum Naveed

04:18 PM

From Karachi

Nick Hoult reports

This is a very high scoring ground. There were five scores above 200 in the recent PSL, so 10 an over may well be within reach. The pitch is flat, not a blade of grass and the outfield quick. During training the dew started to settle around 9pm, so half an hour into play tonight. Bowling second with a wet ball will be difficult.

04:18 PM

OVER 10: PAK 87/1 (Rizwan 53 Haider 1)

How to silence a packed house? Bamboozle and castle the captain and hometown hero. Haider Ali pushes two through cover but well-placed fielders at extra and short fine leg thwart his other two strokes. Three dot balls and a wicket for Rashid, as England, collectively, dare to exhale ... momentarily at least.

04:13 PM

Wicket!!!

Babar b Rashid 31 That's why Adil is the best white-ball spinner in the game. He lowered his arm, skidded a googly through and Babar played down Piccadilly as the ball went down Bakerloo. FOW 85/1

04:13 PM

OVER 9: PAK 83/0 (Rizwan 53 Babar 29)

Spin from both ends: Moeen brings himself on, bowling round the wicket with his right-arm off-breaks to the two right-handers. Babar uses the angle to poke a single square, Rizwan sweeps, not altogether convincingly, for two and then flicks a single through midwicket.

Babar plays an off-break on the back foot and edges it ... just wide of Salt and they run a single. Rizwan gets back on to the dance floor, striding down and dumping a drive into the crowd at long on for the first six of the match. That's his 50, off 32 balls.

04:08 PM

OVER 8: PAK 70/0 (Rizwan 42 Babar 27)

It might look leaky on paper but it's a matter of degree. Pakistan take Rashid for four singles (and he adds a wide with one speared into leg stump) but none of them from the middle of the bat and then Rizwan top edges a sweep and hares two as the ball loops over the keeper's head.

04:05 PM

OVER 7: PAK 63/0 (Rizwan 38 Babar 25)

Curran comes back, sees Rizwan chassé-ing towards him, drags his length back and tries to tie him up on his hip but the right-hander has all the time in the world to adjust and flip it off his thighpad for four from three yards down.

They exchange singles, Curran comes round the wicket and Rizwan uses his feet again to crunch a drive past mid-off for four.

Time for Rashid. Can he apply the brakes?

04:00 PM

OVER 6: PAK 51/0 (Rizwan 28 Babar 23)

Rizwan uses his feet to climb into Wood, creaming a straightish drive for four. Some hope for England in that Rameez Raja says the pitch is so slow, in a couple of overs the batsmen will find it harder work to manipulate the ball once it goes a bit softer.

Rizwan works a single off middle, Babar plays tip and run to mid-off who is as deep as he possibly can be in the circle and they turn one into two with speed and a dive after Rizwan flicks two more to the midwicket sweeper.

03:55 PM

OVER 5: PAK 43/0 (Rizwan 21 Babar 22)

And Gleeson is quicker still, hitting high eighties and skidding it on. A dot ball and two singles are gleaned as they try to calibrate their timing and then Rizwan plays a gorgeous stroke, flicking a fast, straight, full one through midwicket, rifling it to the boundary for four.

Pakistan are motoring! 🇵🇰



Back-to-back fours for Rizwan 🤤#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/6OvU9GmKWA — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 20, 2022

03:51 PM

OVER 4: PAK 36/0 (Rizwan 15 Babar 21)

Luke Wood comes on for his first over in international cricket. Fine stop by Brook at cover saves a single. Wood dares to bowl fuller than Curran and Willey and gets his reward with a dot ball and three singles before rapping Rizwan on the knee. Big appeal but it pitched outside leg. He's by far the quickest of the three left-armers which probably explains why they can take him only for four singles. Good start. Fast bowlers on this ground have a T20 economy rate greater than nine.

03:46 PM

OVER 3: PAK 32/0 (Rizwan 13 Babar 19)

Serious tap for Willey: Babar drives him for three off the back foot through extra cover, Hales saving the boundary; Rizwan scythes the shorter one for four behind point then shovels the next ball off his hip for four more as Willey gropes for the right line, having wisely given up on a good length. He isn't bowling badly. He has nothing to work with against two of the top 10 white-ball batsmen in world cricket on a road.

Babar smacks four more off the back foot through mid-off with an impeccably timed punch drive then flaps a single through midwicket but the fielder is back on the fence and unable to take advantage of the uppish flick.

03:42 PM

OVER 2: PAK 15/0 (Rizwan 4 Babar 11)

Sam Curran takes the other new ball. No swing from this end either but he pushes it wider and Rizwan meets it with the inner half of his bat, fencing it back to the bowler. Point cuts off a single to make it two dot balls in a row. England now have a short backward point and a gully to cut off the dab and steer down to third man. Fourth time lucky for Rizwan who buys the time to run by knocking the next delivery from up on his toes into the ground and makes point cover 10 yards to get it, by which time he's almost home for his single.

After a fair start, Curran gives Babar a pie, a legside long hop on his hip that he tucks away for four followed by a clip down to point for one.

This pitch is a belter for batting.

03:36 PM

OVER 1: PAK 9/0 (Rizwan 3 Babar 6)

Willey starts full, hardly any shape and Rizwan whips it throughs square leg for a single. The next ball is a replica, Babar walks across and whisks it for four through midwicket. My word this pitch is slow. Willey brings his length back and Rizwan jabs it down into the pitch and pinches a single.

Babar slices a push, deliberately to point for a single and they take him on again successfully next ball for another. Larcenous but very good running by these two who seem to be able to take a single at least off every ball.

Rizwan milks the last ball for a single, too, working it off middle and leg past the square leg umpire.

03:31 PM

David Willey

Will open the bowling.

03:29 PM

Left arm good

Just the three left-arm quicks in England's side today – Wood, Willey and Curran – but the best of them, Reece Topley, is with the squad but still resting.

England are wearing black armbands.

Big crowd making a very pleasing racket as the openers walk out.

Rousing rendition of the Pakistan national anthem with fans holding up their phones for added light show pic.twitter.com/TKEDtnr4nv — Nick Hoult (@NHoultCricket) September 20, 2022

03:25 PM

A minute's silence precedes the anthems

The silence is for the victims of Pakistan's floods and the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Pakistan are wearing shirts that will be auctioned to raise funds for the victims of the floods.

03:12 PM

Nick has met a man who is very lucky to be there

By Nick Hoult in Karachi

Ahsan Raza was the umpire shot and badly hurt in the terrorist attack ont he Sri Lanka team in Lahore in 2009. He is the third umpire for tonight’s game and will be in the middle later in the series. He proudly showed me his scars earlier, one in his midriff, the other his calf. He says he can stand now without pain, handy when umpiring. He needed 20 pints of blood and 80 stitches to save his life.

03:11 PM

Hosts' team

Pakistan Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Umpires Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob

03:05 PM

Your teams

England Alex Hales, Phil Salt (wk), Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (capt), Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson.

03:02 PM

England have won the toss

And Moeen has put Pakistan in to bat.

03:00 PM

Nick Hoult on his vista (see 14.30 entry)

There is a temporary press box on the roof of the stand for the English press corps (all four of us) which gives a birdseye view of the action – reminds me of the MCG, it is that high.

From here though you can see the ferris wheel on Clifton Beach and snipers – in teams of three – stood on the top of buildings that overlook the National Stadium.

02:58 PM

Spidercam, spidercam ...

Nick Hoult reports from Karachi:

Spidercam was due to be a broadcaster’s tool in this series but it has been removed at the National Stadium in karachi so the police helicopter can land in case of an incident. The wires that hold spidercam attach to the floodlights and stretch across the playing area when in use. But in case of an emergency a police helicopter needs to be able to land on the outfield and take players and officials away.

02:57 PM

England debutant

Luke Wood, the 27-year-old left-arm quick who plays for Lancs and Trent Rockets after spells at Notts, Worcs and Northants, has been awarded his first cap by Jos Buttler, the white-ball captain who will miss the first four matches of he series:

Luke Wood - Alex Davidson/Getty Images

02:30 PM

Our man Nick has the perfect view

Particularly through his binoculars:

Bird’s eye view of the National Stadium. Press box overflow on the roof pic.twitter.com/f1GpwMnQbW — Nick Hoult (@NHoultCricket) September 20, 2022

02:13 PM

Good afternoon

Welcome to live coverage of the first Twenty 20 between Pakistan and England, the first match England have played in Pakistan since winning the fifth ODI in December 2005 by virtue of James Anderson's four for 48. Today, they will be led by Moeen Ali in his fifth match in charge of the side and it is the first of 11 games England will play before their opening T20 World Cup fixture against Afghanistan at Perth's Optus Stadium on Oct 22.

Harry Brook, Phil Salt and Alex Hales, who are all in the World Cup squad, will be given the opportunity to press their claims for selection for that opening fixture while Olly Stone and Ben Duckett will be given the chance to lay down markers for the future even though they will be going home when Jos Buttler regains his fitness and Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone take their places.

Hales, returning for the first time since his official ban and unofficial exile were imposed in the spring of 2019, will play in his 61st international T20. It's more than eight years since he made that 64-ball 116 in the 2014 World T20 in Bangladesh but he made the fifth most runs in the Hundred and in 26 Pakistan Super League innings since 2018, he has 895 runs at an average of 37.29 with a strike rate of 145.05. England will feel Jonny Bairstow's absence keenly but if Hales can get those long levers in sync on familiar pitches both here and in Australia (following his Big Bash accomplishments), they will have someone who has an even broader range of power-hitting strokes.

Pakistan have won all six T20s played at the National Stadium since the resumption of overseas tours but although the best all-round batsman in world cricket, Babar Azam, plays his domestic home matches in Karachi, there has been mounting criticism following poor returns in the Asia Cup about his strike rate. Indeed Aaqib Javed, head coach of Lahore Qalanders, has been bold enough to publicise that his team's tactics when playing Karachi Kings is to keep him on strike and try not to dismiss him, "because he plays at his own pace and the required rate keeps increasing".

Babar gave that short shrift yesterday but it is the first time he has been the butt of something so seemingly disrespectful even if it comes from his franchise's most ardent rivals. "The main thing is to keep believing in yourself," he said. "People will talk regardless of how well you do, but it's best to ignore all that."