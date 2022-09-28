Pakistan vs England, fifth T20 live: score and latest updates from Lahore - Alex Davidson/Getty Images

03:41 PM

OVER 2: PAK 13/0 (Rizwan 3 Babar 7)

David Willey takes t'other new ball. Apologies. I thought Liam Dawson was playing in his place. Given the lack of swing for Woakes, Willey could be particularly vulnerable. But he is a grizzled and canny operator. He starts with a short ball that Rizwan cuffs for a single to fine leg. One ball arcs down the legside and is called wide but he follows that with one that does shape and threatens to nip through the gate. But it takes the inside edge, crashes into Babar's pad and they hare a single as Willey tries to run him out with a side-foot shot that owes something to Ronnie Rosenthal.

Despite another wide, it's a decent over and there is some swing to work with.

03:35 PM

OVER 1: PAK 7/0 (Rizwan 1 Babar 6)

Woakes comes in from the College End, and serves up a floaty full one on leg stump straining for swing. Rizwan whisks it away for a single to deep backward square. Woakes drags his length back, too short, and Babar collars it in front of square for two on the pull. Then, and only then, Woakes finds his length, and is rewarded with some extra bounce, the ball climbing and beating the bat as Babar wafted at a drive. But after that he overpitches again, there is no swing and Babar drives him handsomely through mid-on for four. Shot!

03:30 PM

The players are walking out to the middle

Chris Woakes has the new ball. Play!

03:12 PM

The weather

Wasim Akram says the pitch will be soft after all the rain and the dew will make it easier batting second. He adds that conditions underfoot with the heavy outfield would be familiar to anyone who has played in England but the humidity is brutal.

03:09 PM

Pakistan make three changes, England four

Pakistan Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf.

England Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (capt), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

03:05 PM

On the toss

Moeen says

It looks a really good wicket. Don't think that will change. We want to win the game first of all but there's a couple of the guys we want to give a run to. It's been a fantatsic series. Always got to be on your A game against Pakistan.

Babar agrees with him. Says Pakistan would have bowled first too.

03:03 PM

England have won the toss

And put Pakistan in to bat.

02:42 PM

Bowling changes for England

Nick Hoult reports:

Woakes is marking out his run up. First game for England since West Indies beckons. Willey also measuring his run up.

Perhaps the thick air, pregnant with humidity, and smog will get Willey's hooping mojo working.

02:13 PM

Bigwigs abound at the Gaddafi

Nick Hoult reports from Lahore

Cricket diplomacy will be in action again tonight. Christian Turner, our man in Islamabad is here, along with the US ambassador, Donald Blome. It could explain the ring of steel around the ground. Gun toting cops and soldiers are everywhere - the security is much more heavy handed than it was in Karachi. The team hotel is a compound with gun nests, barbed wire and all roads in and out closed. It didn't stop intrepid Telegraph Sport going for a wander to the Bagh-e-Jinnah cricket club this morning where our Geoffrey once made a hundred.

02:08 PM

A weather update from rain-soaked Lahore

Nick Hoult writes

Heavy air and feels like there could be showers but it's dry and the sun is poking through the smog at the moment.

Incidentally, the boundaries are a long way in.

Tiny boundaries in Lahore. They obviously want a big score. Pity the bowlers pic.twitter.com/RVm0i5nLHR — Nick Hoult (@NHoultCricket) September 28, 2022

01:55 PM

Good afternoon

And welcome to live coverage of the fifth T20 between Pakistan and England. After tying the Karachi swing 2-2, England now return to Lahore for the first time in 17 years, to the Gaddafi Stadium. The Libyan dictator still had six years of life left the last time England played there, but the Colonel's name lives on in the city where he made the speech that backed Pakistan's right to become a nuclear power.

England were marmalised on that visit, losing the Test by an innings and 100 runs, by virtue of Mohammad Yousuf's double ton and Kamran Akmal's daddy 154. My main memory is of Steve Harmison flogging himself for more than 40 overs and a footsore Liam Plunkett taking the Simon Jones role in the original Fantastic Four but none of the quick men making much impact.

Shoaib Akhtar fired England out back then and it might be fitting that the touring side will be able to recall their own 'pace like fire' merchant tonight. Mark Wood was rested after his sensational comeback in the third ODI but should be raring to bowl his four overs here. Still no Jos Buttler, so we expect Phil Salt to carry on opening with Alex Hales and, should Buttler want to give up the gloves for the World Cup, as indicated when the selectors announced Jonny Bairstow would keep wicket in Australia, it makes sense as he is likely to stay there. Ben Duckett has been brilliant with the bat throughout the series and could also keep but isn't in that squad.

Chris Woakes may also be back too, to play his first game since March, the ignominious third Test in Grenada. He made a comeback for Warwicks' Seconds in June but suffered a further set-back. If England intend to go into their first World Cup game in Perth against Afghanistan in 24 days with Woakes, Wood and Chris Jordan (not fit to be on this tour) as three of their four pace options alongside, presumably, Reece Topley, they need to get Woakes out there today.

Pakistan have announced that Aamer Jamal, the allrounder who could be an adept finisher or late-over slogger if they bat first, will make his debut and Shadab Khan could come in for Usman Qadir who hurt his bowling hand when snaffling Hales early in England's innings in the previous game.

Play starts at 3.30pm BST. Join us for the toss and team news in the build-up.