Pakistan vs England: Ben Duckett half-century maintains tourists’ control after hosts’ batting collapse

A second half-century of the match from Ben Duckett put England in the driving seat as they finished the afternoon session of day two of their second Test against Pakistan on 89-3, a lead of 168.

It was a more sedate session of cricket than what England have been producing of late, as 89 runs were scored in 25 overs as theylooked to press home the advantage they had gained in the morning following Pakistan’s dramatic batting collapse.

The session was not without a flavour of BazBall, however. As England chose to move Will Jacks up to No3 in the order in place of Ollie Pope, to give the part-time wicketkeeper some added rest. Jacks has never batted above four in first-class cricket and made just four runs here before being bowled.

England carried a 79-run advantage into the second innings, but had to deal with an early wobble after Zak Crawley ran himself out for just three after taking a non-existent run to Pakistan’s star debutant Abrar Ahmed at mid-on. Abrar, who took seven wickets in the first innings, swooped in on the ball and picked it up one-handed before under-arming the ball onto the stumps from around ten yards away.

And it would be Abrar again who would claim the wicket of Jacks. A googly that Jacks picked and attempted to sweep, but ultimately missed as England lost their second wicket with just 25 runs on the board.

That wicket brought Joe Root to the crease, and he and Duckett would combine to add a further 50 runs to England’s total. Duckett in particular dominating the scoring as he once again showed off his wide array of sweep shots.

Duckett is a master as well as preacher of the sweep. Speaking after play yesterday, he referred to it as his forward defence such is his comfort playing the shot. He played it on 17 occasions yesterday alone and continued to do so with regularity today.

And with good reason, as he reached 50 for the third time in four innings this series. This time the landmark arriving in 68 balls. Brisk by the standard of Test cricket history, but by far his slowest of the series so far.

But that man Abrar would strike again to limit England’s progress. Root attempting to paddle sweep and knocking the ball into his pad. The ball popped up to short-leg’s left where Abdullah Shafique took a fantastic, diving, one-handed catch. Shafique had initially been wrong footed by the deflection of the ball off of Root’s pad, a fact that made the catch all the more impressive.

England finished the session with a lead of 168 and as firm favourites in the match. Such is the nature of the pitch that a lead of anything above 250 would have the visitors ahead of the game with the wicket only offering the bowlers more assistance as the contest goes on.

The morning session had started well for Pakistan, as captain Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel batted assuredly to add another 41 to their overnight total of 107 for two. Shakeel in particular batted fluently and brought up his second Test half-century in as many games with a sweep off the bowling of Jack Leach.

But the introduction of Ollie Robinson to the attack proved to be the catalyst of the morning. Bowling for the first time in the 35th over of the innings, he struck with just his second ball, removing Babar Azam with a beauty that seamed back in from outside off and clean bowled the Pakistan captain for an excellent 75.

An hour of calm followed but Pakistan went nowhere. Scoring just 16 runs as new batter Mohammad Rizwan took over 50 minutes to get off the mark. In an attempt to break the shackles, Shakeel charged at Jack Leach and was well caught by James Anderson running around from mid-on. It would be Leach’s 100th Test wicket for England and the start of a fantastic spell of bowling from the left-arm spinner.

Leach’s 101st wicket arrived four overs later as he produced a delivery that rivalled Robinson’s earlier ball for quality. Dip and drift saw Rizwan caught in two minds before the ball spun sharply and clean bowled him.

Pakistan were teetering, but there was no suggestion of how badly things were about to turn for the home side as 165 for five became 169 for eight.

First, Leach would claim his fourth wicket of the innings and third of the morning as Mohammad Nawaz chipped a straightforward catch to Robinson at mid-off. But if his dismissal was tame, it had nothing on the two wickets Joe Root claimed in the very next over.

Agha Salman, against Root’s very first ball of the day, popped the simplest of deliveries for the simplest of catches to Ben Stokes at short mid-wicket. Root wheeled away in faux celebration whilst the rest of the England team had their heads in their hands - disbelieving at their own good fortune.

Four balls later Root was at it again as Mohammad Ali edged onto his pad for Zak Crawley at slip to take a good, if relatively simple, catch above his head. Root had taken four Test wickets all year. Here he had two in just five balls. At this point, Pakistan had lost three for none, and five for 11.

Mark Wood was the only frontline bowler to be without a wicket but it was a wrong that he would right as he took the ninth and tenth Pakistan wickets. First, he would remove No10 Zahid Mahmood with a full, fast and straight delivery that was too quick for the tailender, before Faheem Ashraf found the hands of Ben Duckett at deep square leg with a flick that travelled far, but not far enough.

The last wicket had shown some fight and added 23 runs, but it was nonetheless a potentially series-losing session for the home side as they were bowled out for 202, trailing by 79 runs.