Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 25 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Degwar and Malti sectors in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night.

According to the Army, the ceasefire violation took place around 10 pm.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

On Thursday, Pakistan also violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector at 5:45 pm. (ANI)

