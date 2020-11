Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 7 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Degwar sector of Poonch district.

The ceasefire violation took place at 1745 hours.

The Indian Army replied befittingly.

Earlier today, Pakistan had violated the ceasefire at the LoC in the Mankote sector in Poonch district. (ANI)