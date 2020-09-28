Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 28 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire at about 15:50 hours by firing mortars and other weapons.

Indian Army is retaliating.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

