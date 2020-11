Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 11 (ANI): Pakistan initiated the ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning.

The ceasefire violation took place at around 9:15 am in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in Poonch district.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the violation. Further details are awaited. (ANI)