Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Mankote sector

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 29 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

"Pakistan violated ceasefire along LoC by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Mankote sector, Poonch district," said PRO Defence Jammu

Indian Army is retaliating.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

