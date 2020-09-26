Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 26 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote Sector here on early hours of Saturday.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at about 2:15 am on Saturday by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in the Mankote Sector.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly and the firing stopped at 3:00 am on Saturday. (ANI)

