Pakistan Urges the World To Be Realistic and Engage With the Taliban

In an interview with the Associated Press on Wednesday, 22 September, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi summarised Pakistan's approach to the new Taliban government in Afghanistan, that was characterised by realistic expectations, patience, and engagement.

Additionally, he urged the international community to diplomatically recognise the Taliban and specifically urged the US and the International Monetary Fund to unfreeze the Afghanistan government's funds so that the money can be used for “for promoting normalcy in Afghanistan.”

Qureshi also pledged that Pakistan wants to play a “constructive, positive” role in creating diplomatic channels with the Taliban led Afghanistan government so that both countries benefit from peace and stability.

Pakistan shares a border with Afghanistan and has had a long and complicated relationship with it.

While Pakistan has always claimed that it has tried to control the growth of terrorism in Afghanistan, South Asia experts say that Pakistan orchestrated the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, and is ready to do business with the latter.

On the internal situation of Afghanistan, Qureshi claimed to have information about the improvements in the law-and-order situation and the refugee crisis, stating that internally displaced Afghans are on their way home.

When asked if he knew how the situation in Afghanistan would look like in half a year, Qureshi merely counter questioned the interviewer, “Can you guarantee me US behaviour over the next six months?”

