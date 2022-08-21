Pakistan sweeps ODI series with 9-run win vs Netherlands

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Pakistan resisted a determined chase from the Netherlands to win the third one-day international by nine runs on Sunday and sweep the series 3-0.

The visitors scored 206 in 49.4 overs before limiting the Dutch pursuit to 197 all out with four balls left.

Naseem Shah took 5-33 in 10 overs of pace for Pakistan and Mohammad Wasim got key wickets in his 4-36.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss, chose to bat first and hit 91 in 125 balls before the No. 3 was caught and bowled by spinner Aryan Dutt. Azam had seven fours and two sixes.

Netherlands pacer Bas de Leede finished with 3-50.

In reply, Dutch opener Vikramjit Singh was caught behind off Wasim for an 85-ball 50. Singh shared a 71-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Tom Cooper (62 off 105).

The Netherlands needed 56 runs off the last 10 overs with five wickets left but Cooper was finally dismissed by Wasim, leaving his team on 174-7 in the 46th. Wasim bowled Dutt to finish the match.

Pakistan had already clinched the three-match series. It won the first ODI by 16 runs and the second by seven wickets.

