Pakistan suffer blow as Sohail ruled out of SA tour

Pakistan have announced Haris Sohail will play no further part in their tour of South Africa due to a knee injury.

Middle-order batsman Sohail missed the first Test of the three-match series in Centurion, which Pakistan lost by six wickets, due to the problem.

On Wednesday, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) statement confirmed the 29-year-old - who has suffered a number of knee injuries throughout his career - will leave the tour.

"The batsman will return home shortly while a replacement, if any, will be announced later," read the statement.

"PCB will set up Haris' appointment [if needed] with the best orthopaedic surgeon recommended by the National Cricket Academy's panel of doctors for further assessment, analysis and treatment."

While Sohail remains sidelined, Pakistan are set to welcome back fit-again seamer Mohammad Abbas for the second Test in Cape Town, which begins on Thursday.