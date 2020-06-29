Pakistan stock exchange: Four killed as gunmen storm Karachi financial centre

Gunmen in Pakistan have stormed the stock exchange building of the country's financial hub Karachi, with at least four people killed, police say.

An official said the attackers opened fire at the entrance and have now entered the stock exchange's grounds.

Heavily armed special forces surrounded the building, which houses the Pakistan State Bank and several national and international financial institutions.

It was not immediately known how many gunmen are involved and whether they have been able to enter the building itself in Monday's attack.

Inside the stock exchange, broker Yaqub Memon said he and others are huddled inside their offices.

Local television stations are showing police in full body armour surrounding the building but still staying outside the high walled compound of the stock exchange.

