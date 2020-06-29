Pakistan stock exchange attacked by armed men

Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Gunmen have attacked the Pakistan stock exchange building in the city of Karachi and four assailants have been killed, police have said.

The gunmen attacked the building with grenades and guns on Monday morning, media reported. The building is in a high-security zone and also houses the head offices of many private banks.

“Four attackers have been killed, they had come in a silver Corolla car,” Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon told Reuters.

Shazia Jehan, a police spokesman, said the bomb disposal squad had also been called and was trying to clear the building of explosive devises.

The sound of gunfire could be heard in multiple videos shared online.

Video from inside the Pakistan Stock Exchange building - intense firing can be heard pic.twitter.com/7xxYW92nHo — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) June 29, 2020

Local television stations showed police in full body armour surrounding the building outside the high walled compound of the stock exchange.

The stock exchange said in a statement the situation was still unfolding and management, with the help of security forces, was controlling the situation, Bloomberg reported. The initial burst of gunfire had stopped for now, the statement said.

Rizwan Ahmend, a police official at the scene of the attack said gunmen opened fire at the entrance and entered the stock exchange grounds. It wasn’t immediately known how many gunmen are involved and whether they have been able to enter the building itself.

Inside the stock exchange, broker Yaqub Memon said he and others were huddled inside their offices.

It was not immediately clear if there were more assailants at large. No militant group had claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Karachi stock exchange is Pakistans largest and oldest stock exchange.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.