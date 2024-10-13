Pakistan prepare to use same pitch for second Test as Ben Stokes in line for England return

Jack Leach dives to catch out Pakistan batsman Shaheen Shah Afridi off his own bowling in Multan - Getty Images/Stu Forster

Pakistan are preparing to play on a used pitch for the second Test in an attempt to force a result and level the series as Ben Stokes looks fit to return to captain England.

In what is thought to be an unprecedented move, the same surface that was used for the first Test in Multan that ended on Friday was being prepared on Sunday for use in consecutive Test matches.

The ICC regulations allow ground staff to prepare the same pitch but it is a gamble and the venue could be marked down if it plays poorly. It is also rarely an issue because it is unusual for consecutive Tests to be played at the same venue.

Last week England scored 823 for seven, the fourth highest total of all time, and Harry Brook hit 317, the first English triple century for 34 years, on a surface that gave up just 13 wickets across the first three days and offered little encouragement to the seam or spin bowlers.

It was watered heavily and rolled on Saturday to give it more life. On Sunday hot air blowers were positioned at each end of the pitch and it was uncovered in the afternoon heat in order for it to dry out. Pakistan will be hoping it offers variable bounce and more movement from the start, making it more of a lottery, because taking on England on flat pitch only plays to the strengths of their attacking batsmen.

Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie did not look happy at the decision and spent a long time chatting to the ground staff and inspecting the surface along with captain Shan Masood. Two pitches have also been prepared either side of the first Test strip, giving the ground staff options. Reverse swing could play a greater part in the Test with more prepared pitches on the square roughing up the ball.

Ben Stokes is likely to return to the England line-up for the second Test in Pakistan - Getty Images/Stu Forster

If the pitch turns it will play into England’s hands. They have a settled spin attack in Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir and a batting line-up that will be confident it can take on a Pakistan side struggling for a frontline spinner. Abrar Ahmed is out of the Test after being hospitalised with dengue fever and Pakistan are considering calling up 38-year-old left-armer Noman Ali.

Pakistan are also expected to drop star batsman and former captain Babar Azam as they ring the changes after becoming the first team to lose by an innings after scoring 500. Babar has not made a Test fifty since December 2022. Left-arm pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is also likely to be given a break.

Stokes bowled a full spell in the nets on Sunday and is expected to return to the side as an all-rounder, probably in place of Chris Woakes. The fact the Test is being played on the same surface is likely to mean Leach and Bashir play a greater role than the seamers so Stokes will not have to take on a full workload in his first Test since tearing his hamstring playing in the Hundred.